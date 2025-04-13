"Kavya ke rakshas aa gaye form mein"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH chase down 246 effortlessly in IPL 2025 match vs PBKS

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 on Saturday (April 12) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After ending their four-match losing streak, SRH moved to the eighth position in the points table.

PBKS batted first in the match after winning the toss. Shreyas Iyer (82), Marcus Stoinis (34*), Priyansh Arya (36), and Prabhsimran Singh (42) played well to help them reach a daunting total of 245 for six in 20 overs. Harshal Patel (4/42) and Eshan Malinga (2/45) bowled well and provided crucial breakthroughs for the hosts in batting-friendly conditions.

It was one-way traffic in the chase as Abhishek Sharma rode his luck and played an astonishing knock of 141 (55) to power SRH towards the target. Travis Head (66) supported him with a blazing half-century as the Hyderabad side overhauled the target in 18.3 overs.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS enthralled the fans on Saturday night, who expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We didn't bowl the way we wanted"- PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer after the loss vs SRH in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the defeat and said:

"In a nutshell, we didn't bowl the way we wanted. We want to go back to the drawing board and see what can be changed. The way Abhishek smashed the ball — they didn’t give us much. But if I have to say, I felt the over-rotation could’ve been better from my side, along with the execution. It was a big impact, to be honest. He’s someone who can get you wickets — it's a big blow (on Ferguson's injury)."

Iyer added:

"Niggles are part and parcel of the game, but other bowlers are equally capable of taking wickets. When we were discussing out there — myself and Wadhera while batting — we thought 230 was a good score. It was slower in the first half. But with the dew coming in, it made the ball harder, and their batters made it harder for us. One of the best knocks from Abhishek."

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the next match of IPL 2025 on Sunday (April 13) afternoon at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

