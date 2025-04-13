Kavya Maran congratulates Abhishek Sharma's family members after his 40-ball century during SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran congratulated Abhishek Sharma's family members after he hit a 40-ball century during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 12. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the encounter.

PBKS batted first after winning the toss and set a massive target of 246 for the hosts. Abhishek Sharma smashed a blistering 40-ball century to help SRH chase down the steep total and end their four-match losing streak in IPL 2025. Kavya Maran was elated in the stands after witnessing a special hundred from Abhishek Sharma and extended congratulations to his family members at the stadium.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Abhishek Sharma went on to score 141(55) as SRH reached 247/2 in 18.3 overs to bag a victory.

"It is not easy for any player going through that form and then switch it around"- Abhishek Sharma after his POTM performance in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Abhishek Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for his magnificent century in the second innings at the post-match presentation. Reflecting on his performance, Sharma said:

"It is not easy for any player going through that form and then switch it around. But thank you to the team and the captain for the support. I knew I had it in me. I talked to Travis about it. I never play anything behind the wicket. But I invented some shots today as they were trying to bowl outside off. It was a good wicket to execute them."

He continued:

"We (him and Travis Head) did not talk anything. We want to accelerate from the first ball. That is what we have been trying for first match. The partnership I had with Travis spurred me on. Losing four matches back to back is tough. I wanted to break the losing streak."

SRH will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (April 17) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

