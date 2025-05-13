Key overseas stars likely to return for SRH as IPL 2025 set to resume: Reports

With the IPL 2025 set to resume on Saturday, May 17, key overseas stars for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are likely to return. After a short suspension, the IPL governing council released a revised schedule for the remainder of the season, with the final now scheduled for June 3.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, SRH skipper Pat Cummins and opening batter Travis Head are likely to return for the remainder of the season. Notably, SRH have been eliminated from the playoffs race.

"Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning," Cummins' manager was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Cummins and Head are both part of Australia's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, which begins on June 11.

Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis and Wiaan Mulder are some of the other overseas players for SRH, but there is no confirmation on their potential participation in the remaining games.

SRH have only three more matches remaining, with the last one to be played on May 25, after which Cummins and Head will fly back to Australia.

Majority of overseas players likely to return for IPL 2025, some Australians may miss out

Further, a report by Cricbuzz stated that the majority of the overseas players are likely to return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. However, a few of the 16 Australian players may not return with the WTC final coming up.

"We are talking to all our players at the moment. They are all making their decisions tonight. I think many will return," Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

While South Africa are also set to play the WTC final, most of their players, including the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee, are likely to be available for all league matches as per the aforementioned report.

Jos Buttler is also expected to return for the Gujarat Titans. However, Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bengaluru will likely miss out due to injury concerns. Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Nuwan Thushara, among others, are expected to be back.

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc and opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk are both unlikely to return, but Faf Du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs, among others, will be available for the rest of the campaign.

Punjab Kings are unsure about the return of Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, while the rest of their overseas players are likely to be available. Chennai Super Kings will have most of their overseas stars returning, while they are awaiting confirmation on the availability of Rachin Ravindra, as per the Cricbuzz report.

