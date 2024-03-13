"KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit reminds me of Jürgen Klopp" - AB de Villiers 

South African legend AB de Villiers on Wednesday (March 13) compared Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit with the Premier League's Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp. He noted that their hands-on approach and passionate involvement with the team set them apart from more "withdrawn" coaches.

A multiple-title winner in domestic cricket, Pandit took over his first IPL head coach stint with KKR in IPL 2023. Although the depleted side finished seventh, and criticism was rife on some tactical mistakes, Pandit was praised for his utilization of resources and bringing the best out of the team's Indian core.

"I have really enjoyed what I have seen with him," de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel. "He's a really confident guy. He looks like one of the team players, like he's part of the team. Sometimes coaches are a bit more withdrawn from the side. With a bit more of an aura and a presence, this guy feels the match.

"He reminds me of Jürgen Klopp from Liverpool. He wears his heart on his sleeve, he's very involved with his players and you can see it means a lot to him."

Klopp is currently in his final season at Liverpool after transforming not only their fortunes in the Premier League but also the way football is played in England.

Last year, Pandit didn't have the support of his captain Shreyas Iyer who was out injured. Now that he's back and set to play an important part in IPL 2024, KKR have appointed last year's interim leader Nitish Rana as the vice-captain.

"I have a lot of respect for this guy (Iyer), love the attacking nature of cricket that he plays in all formats of the game," de Villiers said.

De Villiers also said KKR would have to try and make Eden Gardens a fortress and use it's "intimidatory" atmosphere to their advantage. Interestingly, that's what Klopp's Liverpool are known for doing the best at their home ground Anfield.

KL Rahul is best as an opener: AB de Villiers

The former South African captain also gave his views on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Amid debate about their captain KL Rahul's prospects of shifting to the middle-order, de Villiers threw his weight behind his opening skills. He said:

"Captain KL Rahul plays a huge role and is also part of the reason why these guys have been so consistent. He's very calm and composed and certainly helps them out in performing consistently. He's a classy captain... [He has] over 4000 runs. He's a fantastic opening batsman.

"He has batted at number three sometimes as well but I think opening the batting is where he's the best and I am pretty sure we'll see him perform there."

De Villiers added that he is looking forward to watching West Indies quick Shamar Joseph, who was signed as a replacement for Mark Wood, representing LSG this year. He said:

"I am really, really excited to watch him perform. I think he's got something incredibly special. He's one of those bowlers that want the ball in pressure situations. He's one talented young gun to watch out for."

IPL starts on March 22 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.