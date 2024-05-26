"KKR enough of your domination in the IPL, Silencer Cummins is coming for you"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to clash in the final of IPL 2024 on Sunday (May 26). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the contest. KKR have put on dominant performances this season and reached the summit clash with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against the Hyderabad side in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad.

SRH then beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 to book another date with the Knight Riders, this time in the title clash. KKR have had the upper hand in their duels this season, as they beat the SunRisers in both the games they played so far.

The two teams faced off in their first league match of the season on March 23, where the Knight Riders registered a narrow four-run victory in a high-scoring thriller after overcoming Heinrich Klaasen's late onslaught in the chase. Later, they met in Qualifier 1 last Tuesday after finishing the league stage in the top two positions. Table toppers KKR then beat SRH clinically, courtesy of a collective performance.

Fans eagerly await the upcoming IPL 2024 final match between SRH and KKR. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Hyderabad will not go down without a fight" - Aakash Chopra ahead of SRH vs KKR IPL 2024 final

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra previewed tonight's IPL 2024 final match in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He opined that it would be an enjoyable and competitive match.

"It's going to be a good game. I feel this encounter will be extremely enjoyable. Hyderabad will not go down without a fight. Don't be surprised if they lift the trophy. That is also possible. It is the third final for both teams (fourth for KKR). KKR lifted the trophy at this ground itself in 2012 after beating Chennai," he said.

He also picked Klaasen as one of the players to watch out for from the SRH side in this game.

"In Qualifier 1 and also the third game of the season, runs came from Heinrich Klaasen's bat against this team. He is not bothered that much against spin and he plays differently. He played very well in the last match as well. It was a slow fifty as per his standards but it was a massive fifty if you win the match by such a huge margin," Chopra added.

