KKR qualify for the IPL 2024 final after a crushing win over SRH in Qualifier 1 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made it to the IPL 2024 final after an eight-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 match. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the clash on Tuesday, May 21. This marks the fourth instance that the franchise are making it to the finals of the competition after 2012, 2014, and 2021.

KKR were handed a 160-run target to secure a place in the final, and they did so in some style. A ruthless batting display meant that the Shreyas Iyer-led side chased down the score in just 13.4 overs in the second innings.

Shreyas and Venkatesh Iyer stepped up with the bat by scoring unbeaten fifties following a decent platform set by the opening partnership in the powerplay. SRH were never in the contest despite winning the toss and opting to bat first. The Pat Cummins-led side were blown away by Mitchell Starc with the new ball. They failed to garner any momentum and struggled to get to even 159, which was clearly below par.

KKR will now face the winners of the Qualifier 2 in the grand final. SRH are the first team to be in Qualifier 2. They await the winner of the Eliminator clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue on Wednesday.

"It is always special for players like us to play in the IPL final" - KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer

Coming in at No. 3, Venkatesh Iyer had a crucial role to play and he donned it with perfection. He put consistent pressure on the SRH bowlers and remained unbeaten until the end with 51 runs off 28 deliveries. His knock included five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 182.14.

"More than the confidence I was really wanting to go out and bat, we last played a game on 11th, so we all were eager to go out and showcase our talent. It is always special for players like us to play in the IPL final, it’s a dreamy moment for us, going to Chennai and looking forward to it," Venkatesh Iyer said after KKR's resounding win

The 2024 IPL final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

