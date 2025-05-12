KKR Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17 to conduct the business stage of the campaign. Defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have very slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs, are scheduled to play the very first match to mark the restart of the tournament.

IPL released the revised schedule for the remainder of the season on Monday, May 12.

"#TATAIPL 2025 action is all set to resume on 17th May. The remaining League-Stage matches will be played across six venues. The highly anticipated Final will take place on 3rd June," the statement read.

KKR will face table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in an evening encounter. Their last match in the league stage, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25.

At the time of the one-week suspension of the IPL 2025, KKR had lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets, and were placed sixth on the standings with 11 points. The maximum points tally that the Ajinkya Rahane-led side can reach is 15, which might not prove to be enough if multiple results fall their way.

KKR were done with their home leg, having played seven matches at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2025, recording only a couple of wins.

The IPL 2025 playoffs will begin from May 29 onwards. As per the original schedule, Kolkata were slated to host two knockout matches, including the final. However, it remains to be seen whether they retain the hosting rights following the change in schedule.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Revised Schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

