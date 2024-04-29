KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 47 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 29. While KKR are second in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches, DC are sixth, with 10 points from 10 matches.

Kolkata hammered Delhi by 106 runs when they met in the first half of IPL 2024 in Visakhapatnam. Batting first, the Knight Riders put up 272-7 as Sunil Narine smashed 85 off 39. In their chase, the Capitals were held to 166 in 17.2 overs.

KKR were hammered by Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their last match at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, Kolkata put up 261-6, but Jonny Bairstow slammed 108* off 48 as PBKS registered the highest successful chase in T20 history.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have won two games in a row. In their last match, they beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, DC notched up 257-4 as Jake Fraser-McGurk clobbered 84 off 27. In their chase, MI were held to 247-9.

Today's KKR vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Captain Rishabh Pant said:

“The way out team is poised, we would like to bat first and put a score on the board. The wicket also looks slightly on the slower side.”

For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw is back in place of Kumar Kushagra, while Rasikh Dar Salam starts in place of Mukesh Kumar. For Kolkata, Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora are back.

KKR vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Kolkata subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi subs: Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui

Today's KKR vs DC pitch report

According to Simon Katich, the wicket is absolutely rock-hard, and the ball will come onto the bat beautifully.

The groundsman has informed Katich that there won’t be much dew. With the wicket being absolutely beautiful for batting, the bowlers will have got their work cut out, the former Aussie batter concluded.

Today's KKR vs DC match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford

Delhi Capitals squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

KKR vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Navdeep Singh, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Nikhil Patwardhan

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

