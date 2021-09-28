KKR vs DC memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bolstered their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs by defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. With this win, the Knight Riders have moved a step closer to the final four.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited DC to bat first in Match 41 of the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

DC did not have Prithvi Shaw in their lineup today because of an injury. Steve Smith opened with Shikhar Dhawan for the Capitals.

The Delhi-based franchise got off to a good start, with the two openers adding 35 runs in the first five overs. However, after Dhawan's dismissal, DC's run rate dipped.

Rishabh Pant and Smith scored 39 runs each, but their batting strike rates were less than 115.

A fantastic bowling effort from the likes of Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy helped KKR restrict DC to 127/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 128, KKR lost two wickets in the powerplay. Shubman Gill played a decent knock of 30 runs, but DC dismissed him and captain Morgan in quick succession.

It seemed like DC would bounce back. However, a 10-ball 21 from Sunil Narine and an unbeaten 27-ball 36 from Nitish Rana helped them record a three-wicket victory.

Avesh Khan's three-wicket haul went in vain as DC suffered their third loss in IPL 2021. The victory helped KKR tighten their grip over the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals

Fans were quite active on social media during the KKR vs DC match in IPL 2021. Here are the top memes from this match:

Also Read

Edited by Arjun Panchadar