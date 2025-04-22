KKR vs GT, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Gujarat Titans (GT) recorded a comprehensive win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 39 runs in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The lopsided clash was played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday, April 21.

After being put to bat first, GT rode on another splendid opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who added 114 runs. As a result, GT posted a target of 199 runs.

KKR, meanwhile, batted poorly in their run chase. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (50) was the only one who managed to score more than 30 runs, but even he had an ordinary strike rate of 138. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each as GT restricted KKR to 159/8.

Now that the match is in the history books, let us look at the list of award winners, scorecard, and records broken from the KKR vs GT clash.

List of all award winners in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Skipper Shubman Gill swept in all the major awards, including the primary Player of the Match honor. He contributed with an immaculate 90-run knock that laid the foundation in the first innings. While Angkrish Raghuvanshi's late blitz of 27 off 13 earned him the Electric striker of the match, Gill took four awards to his name.

Below is the list of all the award winners from the KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match.

Electric Striker of the Match: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Strike rate of 207.68)

Fantasy King of the Match: Shubman Gill (176 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shubman Gill (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Shubman Gill (10 fours)

Most Dot balls in the Match: Mohammed Siraj (13 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Shubman Gill (90 off 55)

KKR vs GT Match Scorecard

Gujarat Titans batting scorecard vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

Despite losing the toss, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan recorded a superb opening-wicket stand of 114 runs in 74 balls. While Sudharsan got out to Andre Russell, Gill looked destined for a hundred. However, it wasn't to be as Rinku Singh plucked a sensational catch in the outfield.

Jos Buttler then finished the innings with a fiery 41* off 23, hammering eight fours to take GT to 198/3.

Kolkata Knight Riders batting scorecard vs GT [Sportskeeda]

KKR just couldn't figure out the run-chase. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was playing his first match of the season, got out in the first over itself. Ajinkya Rahane looked to stitch a partnership, but the required run rate continued to soar up.

He didn't find enough support from the other end. KKR, despite having a deep batting lineup, continued to lose wickets against a well-oiled GT bowling unit. Venkatesh Iyer (14) and Andre Russell (21) continued their horrific IPL 2025 campaigns.

KKR vs GT, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match

Gujarat Titans have become the first team to win six matches at the IPL 2025. They are at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, ruling the roost currently. Let's look at the top milestones reached in the KKR vs GT clash on Monday:

Shubman Gill has now become only the third player after Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar to score a 50+ against every opposition he has faced in the IPL. Gill now has the joint-second-most Player of the Match awards (11) since 2019. Gill and Sai Sudharsan now have six 100+ partnership stands in the IPL. This is the most by any all-Indian pair.

