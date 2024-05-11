KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11. A win will confirm KKR's berth in the playoffs, and they could also push for a top-two finish. MI have been knocked out of the playoffs race but will be keen to sign off on a high.

Kolkata hammered Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in their previous IPL 2024 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, KKR posted 235-6 as Sunil Narine smashed 81 off 39, hitting six fours and seven sixes.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Wankhede. Batting first, Hyderabad posted 173-8. In their chase, Mumbai were 3-31, but Suryakumar Yadav slammed 102* off 51 balls to lift them to victory.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Today's KKR vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Captain Hardik Pandya said:

"We are going to bowl first. The wicket has been under covers for a while. Just want to see how the pitch behaves."

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians are going in with the same team, while for Kolkata, Nitish Rana comes in for Angkrish Raghuvanshi

KKR vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Kolkata subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Mumbai Indians: Naman Dhir, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Mumbai subs: Rohit Sharma, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kartikeya Singh

Today's KKR vs MI pitch report

Pitch number five is being used for the match. The last game played on it was on March 23.

According to Danny Morrison, as the pitch has been under covers for long due to rain, spinners might get some purchase. Moreover, as it’s cool in Kolkata, there might be some swing, Morrison added.

Today's KKR vs MI match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Suyash Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal

KKR vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback