KKR vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to their second win in IPL 2022 riding on top-quality performances from Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell. Man of the Match Yadav picked up four wickets while new Orange Cap holder Russell smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 70 to guide KKR to a six-wicket victory.

Captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a good start as Umesh Yadav dismissed opposition captain Mayank Agarwal in the first over. Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 31 runs off just nine balls. However, following his departure, the Punjab Kings' innings was derailed.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan failed to make much of an impact as the Punjab Kings slumped to 102/8 in 14.4 overs. A 16-ball 25 from Kagiso Rabada ensured that PBKS crossed the 130-run mark. Eventually, Kolkata Knight Riders received a 138-run target to win.

Punjab Kings picked up four wickets in the first seven overs. Rahul Chahar bowled an impressive spell of 2/13, including one maiden. However, the other PBKS bowlers did not have a good day at the office courtesy of Andre Russell. The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder returned to form with a 70-run knock.

Russell smashed two fours and eight maximums in his entertaining innings. Wicket-keeper Sam Billings supported him well with a 23-ball 24. Billings and Russell stitched up a 90-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help KKR win the match in the 15th over.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 memes

Fans on Twitter enjoyed the battle between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 tonight. Here are some of the best memes posted by fans on social media during the match:

