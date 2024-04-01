KKR vs RR IPL 2024 clash expected to be rescheduled due to security concerns - Reports 

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), scheduled for April 17 at Eden Gardens is at risk of being rescheduled. The principal reason for the potential change in plans is the Ram Navami festivities in the city, which might lead to inadequate security on the ground during the match.

Along with the festival, the security forces are also bracing for the general elections, leaving them with less personnel than usual to oversee proceedings on the ground.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are currently weighing all options with the Kolkata Police. The postponement of the contest is being considered the realistic option as of now, but relocation to another venue is also being explored which keeps the schedule unchanged. Teams, state officials, and broadcasters are also in the loop.

"The discussions are on with the police authorities and we will take a decision soon," a top IPL official told Cricbuzz.

The BCCI had only recently released the schedule for the second phase of the season, working around the Lok Sabha elections around the country. The officials have ensured through the schedule that all of the matches take place in India itself, and avoid seeking forage in another country like it had done in the 2009 and 2014 editions.

KKR and RR are yet to lose a game in IPL 2024

KKR and RR have made a dominant start to the 2024 season, winning two matches on the trot and occupying the top positions in the points table.

KKR defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while RR secured wins over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). By the time they face each other on April 17, they will have played a handful of matches.

RR are next scheduled to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, April 1, at the Wankhede Stadium, while KKR have landed in Vizag to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, April 3.