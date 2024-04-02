KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match rescheduled to a day earlier on April 16; GT vs DC clash postponed to April 17 

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, has been preponed for Tuesday, April 16. It was initially scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 17.

As per the original schedule, the encounter between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was slated to be held on April 16. However, the match has now been postponed to April 17.

The sudden change in schedule was triggered due to concerns over lack of security in Kolkata, with the forces being largely devoted to the Ram Navami festivities as well as the fact that elections are nearing.

It was reported recently that the organizers were in touch with Kolkata police over reaching a solution. The parties involved namely the franchises and the broadcasters were made aware of a potential tweak that may occur in the schedule.

"The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders & Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata will now be played a day prior on April 16, 2024," a statement on iplt20.com read.

"The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was earlier scheduled to host the match between Gujarat Titans & Delhi Capitals on April 16, 2024. The fixture will now be played on April 17, 2024," the statement added.

A similar tweak in the schedule due to a festival in the diverse nation was observed during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The highly anticipated contest between India and Pakistan was rescheduled to a day earlier since the original date clashed with Navaratri.

IPL 2024 schedule was released in two phases

The schedule for the 2024 edition of the IPL was highly talked about as it coincided with the country's general elections. In the past, notably in 2009 and 2014, the tournament was shifted to South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively.

However, this time around, the tournament stuck to the 2019 model, where only the schedule for the first phase was announced. The remainder of the matches were only disclosed once the dates and schedule for the general elections were announced. It allowed the league to work around conducting its matches without having to worry about security or interfering with the government's protocols.