KKR vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sent into bat after losing the toss, KKR put up 223-6 on the board as Sunil Narine (109 off 56) notched up his maiden IPL ton. Jos Buttler, however, clobbered 107* off 60 balls as RR clinched a last-ball thriller, pulling off IPL's biggest run chase.

At 121-6 in the 13th over, it appeared that the game was out of Rajasthan's grasp. However, Buttler and Rovman Powell (26 off 13) featured in a scintillating seventh-wicket stand of 57 to reignite the chasing side's hopes. RR's fightback began in the 15th over as Buttler clubbed Varun Chakravarthy for four fours, also crossing his half-century in the process.

Seventeen runs came off the next over bowled by Andre Russell after which Powell went after Narine and slammed him for 4,6,6. The KKR spinner trapped Powell lbw next ball, but Buttler singlehandedly lifted RR to a famous win even as he looked visibly exhausted. In the penultimate over, he clubbed Harshit Rana for two sixes and a four.

Rajasthan Royals needed nine off the last over, but had only two wickets in hand. Buttler brought up his hundred off the first ball, thumping Chakravarthy for a maximum over long-on. There was some drama as the next three balls were dots. With three needed off two, Buttler picked up a couple to level the scores. He heaved the last ball on the on side for a single to pull off a sensational win for RR.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's (19 off 9) poor run continued as he was caught at slip off Vaibhav Arora after slamming the KKR pacer for a six and a four. Sanju Samson (12) then mistimed a hard length delivery off Harshit Rana and Narine took an excellent catch at mid-on.

Buttler and Riyan Parag briefly lifted RR's hopes, combining to take 23 off the sixth over bowled by Arora. Parag, however, perished for 34 off 14, caught at deep midwicket after having slammed the pacer for a six and a four. Dhruv Jurel (2) was trapped lbw by Narine, while Ravichandran Ashwin (8) and Shimron Hetmyer (0) fell to Chakravarthy off consecutive deliveries.

Sunil Narine's superb ton in vain

Batting first, Kolkata lost Phil Salt for 10 as Avesh Khan pulled off a brilliant one-handed return catch. Narine, however, was too good for Rajasthan Royals bowlers on the day. Batting in his unconventional but highly effective manner, the KKR all-rounder struck 13 fours and six sixes in his superb knock. He whacked Kuldeep Sen for six and four in the sixth over as Kolkata ended the powerplay at 56/1.

Narine added 85 for the second wicket with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who contributed a handy 30 off 18 balls. The former raced to a 29-ball 50 by launching Ashwin for a maximum over long-off. The dangerous stand ended when Raghuvanshi upper cut a short ball from Sen to deep third man. Narine continued to attack Ashwin, hitting him for a six and two fours in the 12th over.

Expand Tweet

The KKR opener brought up a 49-ball hundred in dominating fashion, clobbering Yuzvendra Chahal for two sixes and two fours in the 16th over. It needed a brilliant yorker from Trent Boult to end Narine's stay at the crease. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (11) and Russell (13) perished cheaply, but a cameo from Rinku Singh (20* off 9) lifted Kolkata past 220. In the end, it wasn't enough.

KKR vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Buttler and Narine hit fantastic tons for RR and KKR respectively. While the former slammed nine fours and six sixes, the latter struck 13 fours and six maximums. Narine claimed 2-30 with the ball and also took a good catch.

It was not a great day for bowlers, but Avesh, Sen, Harshit and Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each.

While Narine had a brilliant day all-round, Buttler was named Player of the Match for his stunning hundred.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback