KL Rahul clicks pictures and signs autograph for Telangana MLA and daughter ahead of SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Telangana MLA Kaushik Reddy met Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul ahead of the IPL 2025 game between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and DC on Monday, May 5. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
KL Rahul was seen interacting with Reddy and his daughter, Shrinika. He shook hands with them before signing a t-shirt for her. The MLA's daughter also clicked a selfie of the three before they posed for another picture. Rahul was seen wearing DC's training kit.
Kaushik Reddy posted a video of the same on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Through his caption, he expressed having a 'great time' with Rahul.
"Had a great time with KL Rahul. I absolutely loved his outfit colour... PINK PERFECT @KLRAHUL @Kaushik @Shrinika @Cricket @PinkVibes," he wrote.
Watch the video below -
Speaking of IPL 2025, SRH are placed ninth on the points table with three wins and seven defeats, fighting for an outside chance to make the playoffs. Delhi are fifth with six wins and four defeats. They find themselves in a tricky situation as well.
KL Rahul will look to fire against SRH
KL Rahul struggled in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 29. He managed to make just seven runs off five balls before he was run out. However, he has been in solid form overall this season.
He is the leading run-scorer for Delhi, with 371 runs from nine innings at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 146.06. Rahul has also struck three half-centuries.
Having lost their previous match to KKR, it will be important for Delhi to bounce back with a win to stay in the playoff race. DC will want Rahul, among the senior players in the team, to step up and play a match-winning knock in this important fixture tonight.
A win here will take Delhi to 14 points, with three more league-stage games remaining after the clash against SRH.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS