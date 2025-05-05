KL Rahul clicks pictures and signs autograph for Telangana MLA and daughter ahead of SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Telangana MLA Kaushik Reddy met Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul ahead of the IPL 2025 game between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and DC on Monday, May 5. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

KL Rahul was seen interacting with Reddy and his daughter, Shrinika. He shook hands with them before signing a t-shirt for her. The MLA's daughter also clicked a selfie of the three before they posed for another picture. Rahul was seen wearing DC's training kit.

Kaushik Reddy posted a video of the same on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Through his caption, he expressed having a 'great time' with Rahul.

"Had a great time with KL Rahul. I absolutely loved his outfit colour... PINK PERFECT 🩷 @KLRAHUL @Kaushik @Shrinika @Cricket @PinkVibes," he wrote.

Watch the video below -

Expand Tweet

Speaking of IPL 2025, SRH are placed ninth on the points table with three wins and seven defeats, fighting for an outside chance to make the playoffs. Delhi are fifth with six wins and four defeats. They find themselves in a tricky situation as well.

KL Rahul will look to fire against SRH

KL Rahul struggled in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 29. He managed to make just seven runs off five balls before he was run out. However, he has been in solid form overall this season.

He is the leading run-scorer for Delhi, with 371 runs from nine innings at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 146.06. Rahul has also struck three half-centuries.

Having lost their previous match to KKR, it will be important for Delhi to bounce back with a win to stay in the playoff race. DC will want Rahul, among the senior players in the team, to step up and play a match-winning knock in this important fixture tonight.

A win here will take Delhi to 14 points, with three more league-stage games remaining after the clash against SRH.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More