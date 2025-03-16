"Kohli champion, Dhoni champion" - KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo sings rap song and poses for selfies with fans ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo sang his famous rap song, 'Champion', mentioning Indian superstars Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, while he clicked selfies with fans ahead of IPL 2025. In a video uploaded by KKR on their social media handles, fans were seen following Bravo for selfies, and the West Indian legend obliged.

Bravo, who served as Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach in IPL 2023 and 2024 after playing for the franchise for eight years, will work with the Kolkata-based defending champions for the upcoming season. He enjoys a massive fanbase in cricketing nations, especially in India, due to his quirky on and off-field personas. He also enjoys a good bond with Dhoni, having played alongside him for the Super Kings.

Watch the clip here shared by KKR where Bravo sings:

"Kohli a champion, Dhoni a champion..."

Playing for the Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions in his IPL career from 2008 to 2022, the 41-year-old took 183 wickets in 161 matches. He is still the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.

"I think GG has his style and I have my style" - Dwayne Bravo

Dwayna Bravo with coach Chandrakant Pandit. (Credits: KKR X)

With Bravo taking over from Gautam Gambhir as KKR's mentor, the former promised that he would follow some of the culture imbibed by the former captain but also implement his own style to take the franchise to greater heights.

He stated, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"I think it's going to be disrespectful of me not to try and find out some of the good things he [Gambhir] did last season. But also the core of the team is here, and that was the duty of the coach and myself to go back into the auction and try our best to get back as much as the same squad of players from the championship-winning team, and we were able to get that. But I think GG [Gambhir] has his style and I have my style, and we both have been successful in our own ways."

KKR, who are the defending champions, clinched their third title last year by defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad in the final. They will be in action on the opening day, March 22, facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

