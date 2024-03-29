"Kohli likes KKR" - Aakash Chopra picks Virat Kohli among 3 RCB players to watch out for in IPL 2024 clash

Former India batter Aakash Chopra expects Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli to continue his run-scoring spree in their IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two sides will square off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29. RCB head into the game after a close victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the same venue and will want to add another win to their kitty.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Kohli as one of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players in focus in Friday's game.

"The first player I am picking is Kohli because Kohli likes KKR and Kohli has form. You will have to talk about Kohli in whichever team he might be. Kohli's form is good in any case but no one plays spin better than Kohli in this team," he reasoned (1:45).

"When Kohli will be there with Faf du Plessis, spin will come in the first six overs. Varun Chakaravarthy or Sunil Narine might bowl, so spin will come at the start. So the focus will be on Kohli as our (RCB's) wagon will only move forward if you score runs," the former India opener added.

Kohli scored a 49-ball 77 in RCB's win against PBKS. He aggregated 75 runs in the Bengaluru-based franchise's two defeats against KKR last season and will want to give a match-winning performance on Friday.

"I am focusing on this player for two reasons" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell picked up two crucial wickets against the Punjab Kings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra is eager to watch Glenn Maxwell's performances with both the ball and bat on Friday.

"The second player I am focusing on is Glenn Maxwell. We all know that Maxi is hit and miss but I am focusing on this player for two reasons. Off-spin - Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh - they (KKR) have four left-handers. When you have so many left-handers, an off-spinner is required," he reasoned (2:25).

"Maxi's numbers are not that good against Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy but he hasn't scored runs in the last two innings. So for how long will he fail - he is a mighty player. So I am hoping from Bangalore's point of view that he scores runs because runs will be needed from him," the reputed commentator added.

Chopra chose Mohammed Siraj as the third RCB player in focus in Friday's game.

"In bowling, the player in focus in my mind will be Mohammed Siraj because he bowls very well to left-handers. When you play on flat pitches, generally one spell makes the difference in the end. He picked up wickets in the last match and here also Mohammed Siraj has to take wickets for Bangalore to do well," he explained.

Chopra also urged Faf du Plessis and company to play Reece Topley instead of Alzarri Joseph if the England left-arm pacer is fit and available.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli score 50+ runs against KKR? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion