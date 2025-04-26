Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and PBKS's last match in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the game on Saturday, April 26.

The two teams have locked horns 31 times in IPL, with the Knight Riders leading Punjab 21-13 in head-to-head clashes. However, PBKS beat KKR by 16 runs in their last meeting in match 31 of IPL 2025.

Batting first, Punjab were bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya chipped in with 30 (15) and 22 (12), respectively. The hosts suffered a collapse following the 39-run first wicket stand. Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Xavier Bartlett were the other three batters who reached double digits.

Harshit Rana emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 3/25, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine picked up two wickets apiece. Anrich Nortje and Vaibhav Arora also shared one each.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs. Openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine perished for single-digit scores. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi stitched a 55-run stand, scoring 17 (17) and 37 (28), respectively. Rahane departed following a wrong lbw decision from the on-field umpire, and the KKR decided against the review. His wicket triggered a collapse. Andre Russell was the third batter to reach double digits for the visitors.

Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around KKR, finishing with stunning figures of 4/28 in his four overs. He was ably supported by fast bowler Marco Jansen, who returned with 3/17 in his 3.1 overs. Meanwhile, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Glenn Maxwell picked up one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 scorecard.

KKR scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

KKR lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 39 runs in their last IPL outing at home on April 21.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 198/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill led by example, smashing 90 runs off 55 balls at a strike rate of 163.64, hitting three sixes and 10 boundaries. Sai Sudharsan also struck 52 off 36 deliveries, comprising one maximum and six fours. Together, the duo put on a 114-run partnership for the opening stand. Later, Jos Buttler chipped in with an unbeaten 41 off 23, while Shahrukh Khan contributed 11 not out off five balls.

Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Andre Russell picked up one wicket each for the Knight Riders.

GT vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

In response, KKR managed 159/8. Captain Ajinkya Rahane produced a fighting display, smashing 50 runs off 36 balls, including one maximum and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell chipped in with 14 (19), 17 (14), and 21 (15), respectively.

Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan starred with the ball for GT, returning with identical figures of 2/25, while Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Sai Kishore, and Washington Sundar bagged one wicket apiece.

GT vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

PBKS scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

PBKS lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in their last IPL game at the new Chandigarh Stadium on April 20.

Put in to bat first, PBKS posted 157/6 in 20 overs. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya chipped in with 33 (17) and 22 (15), respectively. Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, and Marco Jansen also contributed 29 (17), 31* (33), and 25* (20), respectively.

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma starred with the ball for RCB, picking up two wickets apiece. Romario Shepherd also bagged one.

PBKS vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

In response, RCB achieved the target with seven balls to spare. Phil Salt departed cheaply, but Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 balls with the help of one maximum and seven boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal also struck a quickfire 61 off 35 deliveries, including four maximums and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harpreet Brar scalped one wicket apiece for PBKS.

PBKS vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More