Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and SRH’s last matches in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23.

The two teams have locked horns 25 times in the T20 extravaganza. KKR leads the head-to-head battle with 16 wins, while SRH have managed to win nine games.

In their last encounter, the Knight Riders beat the Sunrisers by five runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Batting first, KKR put up 171/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana starred with the bat, scoring 46 (35) and 42 (31), respectively. Andre Russell and Anukul Roy also chipped in with 24 (15) and 13*(17), respectively.

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged two wickets apiece for SRH, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Aiden Markram, and Mayank Markande shared one wicket apiece.

In response, SRH managed to score only 166/8. Vaibhav Arora and Shardul Thakur starred with the ball, returning with two wickets apiece, while Harshit Rana, Andre Russell, and Anukul Roy settled for one each.

Aiden Markram top-scored for the Sunrisers, scoring 41 off 40 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 36 off 20 deliveries.

KKR scorecard from their last IPL game

Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Lucknow Super Giants by one run in a thriller at Eden Gardens in their last IPL clash.

LSG posted 176/8 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Nicholas Pooran top scored with 58 off 30 deliveries, while Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, and Ayush Badoni chipped in with 28 (27), 26 (20) and 25 (21), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora, Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine scalped two wickets apiece for KKR, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy shared one each.

In response, KKR were restricted to 175/7. Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 67 off 33 deliveries went in vain. Jason Roy and Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with 45 (28) and 24 (15), respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur bagged two wickets apiece for the Super Giants, while Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham picked up one each.

SRH scorecard from their last IPL game

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their IPL game at Wankhede Stadium.

Asked to bat first, SRH put up 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma starred with the bat. The former smashed 83 off 46, including four sixes and eight boundaries. Vivrant scored 69 off 47 deliveries, with the help of two sixes and nine boundaries. The duo shared a 140-run partnership at the opening wicket.

Akash Madhwal starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 4/37, while Chris Jordan picked up one wicket.

In response, MI chased down the target with two overs to spare. Cameron Green delivered with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls, including eight sixes and as many boundaries. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also hit 56 (37) and 25*(16), respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Dagar scalped one wicket apiece for SRH.