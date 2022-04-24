"Kolkata is looking like a team who don't have an idea whom to play" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's IPL 2022 loss to Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are still struggling to find their best combination in IPL 2022.

Shreyas Iyer's side made a plethora of changes to their playing XI for Saturday afternoon's Indian Premier League match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, the changes didn't yield the desired results as they lost the match by eight runs to suffer their fifth defeat of the tournament.

While reflecting on KKR's defeat in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the uncertainty in their lineup and batting order. He explained:

"Kolkata made a lot of changes. Aaron Finch dropped, Sam Billings played. Rinku (Singh) comes and Sheldon Jackson is dropped. Pat Cummins gets dropped and Tim Southee comes in. Kolkata is looking like a team who don't have an idea whom to play because they have already played four different opening pairs in eight matches."

The former KKR player added that the franchise has not yet found a settled opening pair. He elaborated:

"Venkatesh Iyer started as an opener, I don't know why he is being sent at this number. Sam Billings has become the new opener, Sunil Narine has become an opener. Kolkata is looking brittle, Kolkata is looking shaky."

The Kolkata Knight Riders have tried the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, and Sam Billings as openers. However, none of them have delivered at the top of the order, thereby putting a lot of pressure on their middle order.

"Varun Chakravarthy is not picking wickets" - Aakash Chopra on the KKR spinner's struggles

Varun Chakravarthy has been found wanting in IPL 2022 thus far [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the KKR seamers and Varun Chakravarthy have also not been potent enough in IPL 2022. He observed:

"There is so much happening. Varun Chakravarthy is not picking wickets, in fact, he is struggling to actually get his line and length right. The penetration is not being seen in the fast bowling."

The renowned commentator added that KKR's batting mainstays have also flattered to deceive thus far. He said:

"Nitish Rana has scored runs in just one innings, Shreyas Iyer in two innings, Venkatesh Iyer has scored runs in one innings and that's about it. No one is making runs. This team at this point in time looks in complete disarray."

KKR started their IPL 2022 campaign on a bright note. They won three of their first four matches and were primed to make the playoffs.

However, four consecutive defeats have made them slip to the seventh spot in the points table. They are now struggling to make the knockout stage of the tournament.

