Kuldeep Yadav gets the big wicket of Rajat Patidar for 25 as batter completely miscues a big hit in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed the crucial wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar in the 24th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game is taking place on Thursday, April 10, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The breakthrough came on the fifth delivery of the 15th over in RCB’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a well-flighted googly on middle and off, which turned away from the batter sharply. Patidar went for an aggressive heave but failed to connect cleanly, sending the ball high into the air off the leading edge.
The Capitals' wicketkeeper KL Rahul called for it and took a safe, composed catch to complete the dismissal.
The RCB captain had a forgettable outing, scoring just 25 runs off 23 deliveries, including a solitary four and a six. His dismissal left the Royal Challengers struggling at 117/6 after 14.5 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice as DC peg back RCB to 163 after fiery start
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field first. RCB opener Phil Salt got off to a blazing start, smashing Axar for two boundaries and a six in the second over. The English batter launched a brutal onslaught in the third over, taking Mitchell Starc apart for 30 runs as RCB surged to 53/0 within the first three overs.
However, Salt’s fiery knock was cut short in the fourth over, as he was run out for 37 off just 17 balls. Devdutt Padikkal followed soon after, departing for just one in a disappointing outing. Virat Kohli looked solid but couldn't convert his start, falling for 22. Liam Livingstone (4) and Jitesh Sharma (3) also failed to make an impact, leaving RCB reeling at 102/5.
Rajat Patidar added 25, while Krunal Pandya chipped in with 18. In the final overs, Tim David provided some late fireworks, remaining unbeaten on 37 off 20 balls, guiding the hosts to a total of 163/7 in their 20 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam were the pick of the bowlers for DC, claiming two wickets each.
