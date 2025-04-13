Kuldeep Yadav’s stunning googly sends Ryan Rickelton packing for 41 in DC vs MI IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav castled Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton with a brilliant googly in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The game is being played on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The dismissal took place on the fourth ball of the eighth over of MI’s innings. Kuldeep delivered a flighted googly on a good length. Rickelton failed to read it and went for a cut shot, but the ball sneaked through the gap between bat and pad, crashing into the middle stump and handing the spinner his first wicket of the game.

Fans can watch the video here:

The southpaw played a handy knock, scoring 41 off 25 balls with five fours and two sixes. His dismissal left the visitors at 75/2 in 7.4 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav continues his impressive form, but MI look set to post a big total on the board

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field first. Mumbai Indians (MI) openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton got off to a flying start, putting up 39 runs in the first three overs, including 19 runs off Mitchell Starc in the third.

Vipraj Nigam provided the first breakthrough for the hosts, dismissing Rohit for 18 off 12 deliveries in the fifth over, as the veteran opener continued to struggle with form. Rickelton then stitched a 28-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the second wicket before Kuldeep Yadav removed the South African for a well-made 41 off 25 balls.

Since then, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma have looked in fine touch, consistently finding the boundaries and keeping the scoreboard ticking. At the time of writing, MI were 135/3 after 13 overs, with Suryakumar on 40 and Tilak on 30, setting the platform for a strong finish.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has been impressive with the ball for the Capitals, conceding just 12 runs and picking up one wicket in his two overs so far.

