"Lafda karwa diya"- Top 10 funny memes after RR beat DC in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in the 9th match of IPL 2024 on Thursday (March 28) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Home teams have now won all the games in this season so far.

After being asked to bat first, RR notched up a decent total of 185/5 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag stole the show with the bat, scoring a magnificent 84* (45). He received support from Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Dhruv Jurel (20) in the middle order. All five DC bowlers picked up a wicket each.

Delhi Capitals then struggled in the chase and could only reach 173/5, 12 runs short of the RR's total. David Warner (49) and Tristan Stubbs (44) fought well for the visiting side but didn't get much support from other batters. Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets apiece for RR.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between RR and DC in IPL 2024 on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It was a bit of roller-coaster"- RR captain Sanju Samson after victory vs DC in IPL 2024 clash

After the conclusion of the match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the win and said:

"It was a bit of roller-coaster, the way we started first 10 overs, we were like, 'okay Rovman, get ready you might have to bat today', and then the way the partnership built, and the way the players took that opportunity to come and show was really fantastic.

"The game is changing, the IPL is changing, we have to be flexible around it. It was around 11 players before, now it's about 15 players, being ready, on the toes."

Samson added:

"Myself and Sanga had atleast 4-5 chats around the 13-17 over mark. Finally after the 17, we decided one extra bowler might be handy. What Riyan Parag did in the final over -24 or 25 off it - made it much easier.

"Each and every day is different for each player, it's based on what zone they are in, at times they are calm, composed and confident, you have to look at those and take decisions. I saw Sandy was calm and confident, and so was Avesh."

RCB and KKR will lock horns in the next match of IPL 2024 on Friday (March 29) in Bengaluru.