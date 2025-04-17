"Legend!" - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mitchell Starc have a friendly chat after Super Over finish in DC vs RR IPL 2025 [Watch]

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal caught up with Australian pace ace and Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Mitchell Starc after their IPL 2025 clash on Wednesday (April 16). Both teams played an enthralling game at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi.

Ad

Both Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal have run into each other in the past, most notably during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, held at the end of last year and the beginning of this year. Jaiswal had sledged Starc, saying, 'You're coming (bowling) too slow.' In the five-Test series, which India lost 3-1, Jaiswal scored 133 runs against the pacer, with Starc dismissing Jaiswal on three occasions.

On Wednesday, Starc helped DC beat RR in the Super Over. After the nail-biting game, Jaiswal caught up with Starc, who was in conversation with his former Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Nitish Rana. The 23-year-old greeted Starc, saying (via RR's X handle):

Ad

Trending

"Legend, how are you? Very well done, very well bowled."

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals were part of the first IPL Super Over since 2021

Tristan Stubbs lets out a roar after winning Delhi Capitals the game - Source: Getty

For the first time since 2021, IPL witnessed a Super Over in the league stage. Incidentally, the last time a Super Over was played, the Delhi Capitals beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai.

Ad

On Wednesday, both Delhi Capitals (188/5) and Rajasthan Royals (188/4) had their scores tied at the end of their 20 overs, which took the game into a Super Over. Two boundaries and two run outs saw RR score 11 runs from five deliveries, which Delhi chased down in four deliveries.

For his efforts with the ball in hand during the game (1/36) and in the Super Over, Mitchell Starc won the 'Player of the Match.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More