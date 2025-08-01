"Let people think what they want" - Yuzvendra Chahal reveals his current relationship status

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently opened up on his relationship status. He clarified that he is currently single and that it will take some time for him to get into another romantic relationship.

The veteran cricketer tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22, 2022. However, the two parted ways earlier this year and were granted a divorce by Bandra Family Court, Mumbai, on March 20.

Chahal emphasized that the fear of losing has prevented him from falling in love again. On being asked about his current relationship status, here's what he said on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast (at 32:07):

"No, there is nothing. Let people think what they want. (are you ready for love?) It will take time to process. Let me first work on myself. I am not scared, but it's the fear of losing someone. I get attached from the heart. If I give, I give it all from the heart; you can make me do anything. So, there is a fear of things ending after getting attached so much."

Yuzvendra Chahal also commented on the conjecture about his dating life. He blamed the paparazzi for sparking baseless rumors with their social media posts. Recalling an incident where he asked the paparazzi not to shoot his video when he was with some friends, the 35-year-old said (31:19):

"Never in my life have I called the paparazzi. But in Mumbai, the paparazzi are always around, waiting for celebrities, so they spot me too. After the final, I came to Mumbai because I had a shoot with Kapil Sharma bhaiya on the 5th. We arrived at night, and as soon as we stepped out, the paparazzi saw us. I took a U-turn and asked them not to shoot. I was with a friend, but we were not alone, as two more friends accompanied us. However, the way it was portrayed was like a link-up, which was wrong."

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal is currently plying his trade for Northamptonshire in the 2025 County Championship Division Two. He picked up a stunning six-wicket haul in the first innings of his side's ongoing match against Derbyshire.

"If I go out with a female friend, there will be a lot of drama on social media" - Yuzvendra Chahal on scrutiny of his personal life

During the same podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal expressed concern over his personal life being under constant scrutiny. He suggested that he cannot even go out with a female friend because of the fear of getting linked up.

Slamming a certain section of social media users and paparazzi, he remarked (at 30:04):

"When the divorce happened, the thing on my mind was, it's finally happening. So, that fear was not there. When things end, and when we are alone for a while, some things happen. There is a fear that if I go out with a female friend, there will be a lot of drama on social media.

"I will handle that, but the way they get linked up, people like very cheap things these days. Nowadays, the camera's focus is somewhere else first, and the face is shown later. It has fallen to that level now; so, if they write something, how many people are you going to answer, or how will you prove?"

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The side signed him at a whopping ₹18 crore, making him the most expensive spinner in the IPL auction's history.

PBKS finished as the runners-up following a six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final. Chahal bagged 16 wickets across 13 outings at an economy rate of 9.55.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More