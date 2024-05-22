"Let's fight it one more time" - Ravichandran Ashwin reveals texting Virat Kohli before RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he texted Virat Kohli a night before his side's IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) about giving their best in one final battle. The veteran, who claimed two key wickets in the crucial game, disclosed that injury issues prevented him from giving his best in the first half of IPL 2024.

Ashwin bowled brilliantly after Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and sent the Royal Challengers into bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The Tamil Nadu cricketer's figures of 4-0-19-2 included dismissing Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green in successive deliveries.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the first innings, Ashwin reflected on the 'tournament of two halves' and said:

"It's been a tournament of two halves for me. First half into the tournament I was struggling coming from the Test series with injuries. Last few games I feel I am bowling really well. I texted Virat saying come on let's fight it one more time (smiles). Dew has come on nicely. The IPL committee has done well overall in the tournament to manage the dew."

Kohli, who has amassed 741 runs in the tournament, couldn't quite get a big score on the night. Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of him in his very first over for 33 off 24 deliveries.

"I think it's par-minus" - Ravichandran Ashwin on RCB's total of 172

Rajasthan Royals. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 37-year-old suggested that the Royals can chase down 173 despite their recent batting struggles.

"Got to reset button. Also got to look at the pitches we played on in those games. Not hiding behind the fact that we didn't bat well in the last few games but it's just about hitting the reset button, go out and enjoy in the middle. I think it's par-minus," Ashwin said during the mid-innings show.

A win for the Royals in Ahmedabad will see them face the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

