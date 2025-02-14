"Let’s stick to women’s cricket" - Smriti Mandhana’s strong reply to question on Virat Kohli ahead of WPL 2025

At a press conference, star India batter Smriti Mandhana was recently asked about sharing jersey No. 18 with former India men's captain Virat Kohli. This was when she urged reporters to 'stick' to women's cricket. The question was asked by a journalist during the pre-season press conference of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Ad

A video surfaced on social media, in which Mandhana can be seen smiling and looking down after hearing the question. However, sports journalist Rajdeep Saha claimed that the 28-year-old gave the reporter a strong reply.

Mandhana apparently asked the journalist to stick to women's cricket at the WPL 2025 press conference. She said (via Saha's X handle):

"Since we are in the WPL, let's stick to women's cricket."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smriti Mandhana will continue leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in WPL 2025. Under her captaincy, Bengaluru beat the Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the WPL 2024 final to be crowned as champions. With 300 runs across 10 games, she was the second-highest run-getter for her side in their title-winning campaign.

Defending champions RCB will feature in the opening match of WPL 2025. They will take on the Gujarat Giants at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14.

Ad

"I initially wanted 7" -When Smriti Mandhana opened up on choosing 18 as her jersey number

During an appearance on Shreya Ghodawat's podcast in July 2024, Smriti Mandhana was asked about the reason behind her jersey number. She opined that jersey numbers were 'overrated' and that she chose No. 18 just because she liked it.

Her number also has a connection with her birthdate, July 18. She also revealed that she initially wanted '7' as he jersey number because it was her roll number in school.

Ad

Speaking about the jersey number, Mandhana said:

"I just feel jersey number is kind of an overrated thing in Indian cricketer Indian culture. I like 18, I have 18. It's my birthday, 18 July. He [Virat Kohli] has 18 for his own reason. Coincidently, it became a thing. I initially wanted 7 because my roll number was 7 in school. Some other girl had taken, so someone at BCCI told me, 'Just take 18, your birthday is on 18.'"

Ad

Smriti Mandhana is the leading run-getter for India (3761 runs in 148 matches at an average of 29.38) and the second-highest overall in T20Is after New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4584 runs in 171 matches at an average of 29.38).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news