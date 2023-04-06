“Letting the captaincy go last season played a big role in him relaxing” – AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers recently revealed that his former teammate Virat Kohli has looked a lot more relaxed and happy after giving away his captaincy role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Team India.

Kohli led the RCB from 2011 to 2021. Under his captaincy, RCB won 64 out of 140 matches at a win percentage of 48.16. The talismanic batter relinquished his T20I leadership duties after the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 before giving up the job in two other formats the following year.

De Villiers pointed out that the Delhi batter is now able to spend more time with his friends and family off the field, which has helped him bring out his best.

Speaking to NDTV, AB de Villiers said:

"I think letting the captaincy go last season played a big role in him relaxing. He was a fantastic captain, but he did it for a long period of time, both internationally and also at the IPL, which can be daunting."

"You never get time off to chill or spend with family or have a laugh with some friends. I think that is his mantra for this season, just to go out and have fun, keep smiling," he continued.

The statement came after the right-hander’s match-winning knock of an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI), which included five sixes and six boundaries.

“This season he has come in looking really fresh” – AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers further added that Virat Kohli is looking fresh this IPL season. Kohli, who has scored four centuries since the 2022 Asia Cup, will now look to translate his recent international success into the T20 tournament as the Royal Challengers chase their maiden IPL trophy.

"I have not seen much change, everything is similar. The technique looks solid; he has got good balance at the crease. He is still that 'busy' player with a lot of energy at the wicket," de Villiers said.

"I just feel, this season he has come in looking really fresh. I have seen some of his interviews where he is laughing more than ever," he added.

Virat Kohli will next be in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

Poll : 0 votes