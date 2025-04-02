Liam Livingstone takes apart GT spinner with consecutive sixes in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone took apart Rashid Khan to leave him wicketless in the IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. The Englishman slammed two consecutive sixes off the Afghanistan spinner's final over, playing an important knock to give his side a fighting total.

Ad

With Rashid conceding 34 off his first three, Shubman Gill introduced the leggie to bowl his final in the 18th over of the innings. Although Rashid didn't concede any run in the first delivery, Livingstone pummelled a six off the second.

Livingstone and Tim David took a single off the next two balls, with the former coming back on strike for the last couple of deliveries. The right-hander clobbered a full delivery on leg stump for six to deep backward square leg, followed by another in the same region.

Ad

Trending

Watch the 31-year-old's onslaught against Rashid Khan here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The third six of the over also took the spin-bowling all-rounder to his first fifty of the season but Mohammed Siraj dismissed him for 54 off 40 deliveries in the very next over.

As for Rashid, this was the second consecutive game that he went wicketless and he notably didn't bowl his full quota of overs in the previous match against the Mumbai Indians.

Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David carry RCB to 169 after top-order collapse

Tim David struck 32 off 18 deliveries. (Credits: Getty)

After Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first, their top-order collapsed, in contrast to their previous two games.

Ad

Left-arm seamer Arshad Khan dismissed Virat Kohli for seven in the second over. Mohammed Siraj got rid of Devdutt Padikkal (4) and Phil Salt (14) in his consecutive overs. Rajat Patidar perished for 12 to Ishant Sharma, reducing the Royal Challengers to 42/4 in the seventh over.

The promising partnership of 52 between Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (33) was broken by Titans' left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore. However, Tim David struck some lusty blows towards the end to set up the Titans a tricky 170 to chase down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback