Liam Livingstone unavailable for Punjab Kings' remaining 2 IPL 2024 matches, returns home to get his knee sorted

England and Punjab Kings' all-rounder Liam Livingstone has departed early from IPL 2024 to tend to his injured knee ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1. The spin-bowling all-rounder will not be available for the final two games for Punjab Kings against the Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad.

The 30-year-old is one of the specialist all-rounders named in England's squad to defend their coveted crown. All the selected players will compete in a four-game T20I series against Pakistan to fine-tune their approach ahead of the showpiece event.

Taking to Instagram, the right-hander announced the latest development, writing:

"IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup. Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always I loved every minute of playing in the IPL"

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the hard-hitting all-rounder doesn't have a serious knee issue, but needs some rest before a prolonged period of T20 cricket. England captured their second T20 World Cup two years ago by beating Pakistan in the final.

Liam Livingstone had a forgettable IPL 2024 campaign

Liam Livingstone hit the winning runs against the Delhi Capitals. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Englishman, who fetched more than ₹10 crore from the Punjab Kings ahead of the 2022 edition, was retained by the franchise. However, he had a disappointing campaign, aggregating 111 runs in 12 matches at 22.20, keeping a strike rate of 142.30. With the ball, Livingstone picked up three wickets in 12 overs.

Punjab Kings have also been eliminated from the tournament already, scraping through to four wins in 12 matches. With their captain Shikhar Dhawan injured mid season, Sam Curran had to step up in the role, but could not stage a comeback to take their side to the top four.

Punjab's last two matches are also away fixtures.

