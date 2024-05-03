"Like he does not even talk to anyone" - Wasim Akram opens up on Sunil Narine's quiet personality [SK Match Ki Baat Exclusive]

Wasim Akram recently opened up on Sunil Narine's personality in an exclusive chat on SK Match Ki Baat show. The former Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach mentioned that Narine would often be quiet and not have conversations with almost everyone in the squad.

Narine joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, when Akram was the franchise's bowling coach and mentor. At that time, he was a specialist bowler, but he has now transformed into an all-rounder in IPL 2024.

When asked if Narine is the best all-rounder in the world right now, Wasim Akram said:

"People would consider Sunil Narine as a specialist bowler, but he is among the top run-getters right now in IPL, which is the top league. I believe the management, the coach and even Gautam would have given him a lot of confidence."

On the same show, Akram mentioned that Narine would often remain silent in the team meetings and dressing room.

"He is a quiet person, at times too much quiet. Like he does not even talk to anyone. That's what Sunil Narine is," Akram added.

Talking further about Sunil Narine, the former Pakistan pacer disclosed that the KKR all-rounder loves the flourescent pink color. Pointing out how Narine has added the bright pink colors to his life, Wasim Akram continued:

"You know his favorite color is fluorescent pink. If you look closely, his bat grip, his bat or even his car. I think two or four years ago, he got his car painted in fluorescent pink color. He also wears pink glasses."

"Sunil Narine came for breakfast with swollen eyes" - Wasim Akram shares an interesting anecdote from his KKR days

As mentioned earlier, Wasim Akram was Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach and mentor when Sunil Narine joined the squad. Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell soon joined KKR as well.

Akram revealed that neither Narine nor Russell would adjust their bodies to the Indian time zone. They continued living in the Caribbean time zone, therefore sleeping in the day and waking up at nights in India.

Sharing an anecdote from his KKR days, Akram said:

"When I was a part of KKR, I would wake up early for breakfast. Sunil Narine came for breakfast with swollen eyes. I asked him, 'Hey mate! What's happening?' I tried for a West Indies accent, but it did not come out that way. It sounded like British or Aussie accent (laughs).

"So, yeah, I asked him why he looked tired. He said I haven't slept. I said what do you mean I haven't slept. He said I am on West Indies time. I asked him to explain. Sunil said he stays up at night and sleeps in the day. Even Andre Russell, I think he does the same thing. These guys sleep in the day during IPL and stay up whole night," he concluded.

Narine will be in action later tonight (May 3) for KKR against Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see if the Caribbean star can help his side defeat MI at Wankhede Stadium for the first time since 2012.

