“Like prime Yuvi” - Former CSK batter’s massive claim on youngest IPL player in RR vs LSG match  

England cricketer Sam Billings has made a bold statement about 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the 36th game of the 2025 IPL season. The thrilling contest took place on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After choosing to bat first, LSG posted a competitive total of 180/5 in their 20 overs, with Aiden Markram (66 off 45 balls) and Ayush Badoni (50 off 34 balls) both scoring half-centuries. Abdul Samad provided a fiery finish, remaining unbeaten on 30 off 10 balls.

In response, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The youngster made an immediate impact, smashing his first ball in the IPL for a maximum off Shardul Thakur. He finished with 34 runs off 20 balls, hitting three sixes and two fours.

Jaiswal top-scored with 74 off 52 balls. However, the Royals lost their grip on the game and fell short by just two runs, needing nine off the final over. Avesh Khan was the standout performer for LSG, claiming three wickets.

Amid all the drama, Vaibhav has earned widespread praise for his performance. England cricketer Sam Billings lauded the 14-year-old, comparing his bat swing to that of Yuvraj Singh after witnessing his explosive first-ball six. Billings shared his admiration on X, stating:

“This is utterly absurd!!!!! 14! First ball. Look at the bat swing too, like prime Yuvi…wow.”

Meanwhile, Billings, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that won the 2018 IPL season, went unsold in the 2025 mega auction. He is currently representing Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest player to debut in the IPL at just 14 years of age

At just 14 years and 23 days old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to feature in the IPL when he made his debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 19, 2025.

He broke the earlier record held by Prayas Ray Barman, who played his first IPL match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the age of 16 years and 157 days in 2019, facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

