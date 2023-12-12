List of players with ₹1 crore base price for IPL 2024 auction

The player list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction to be held in Dubai in December 19 has been confirmed. As many as 333 cricketers have been shortlisted to go under the gavel as all 10 franchises will look to make smart purchases to augment their squads ahead of IPL 2024.

From the players picked for the auction, 214 are Indian cricketers and 119 are overseas players, two of which belong to Associate nations. The list includes 116 capped cricketers and 215 uncapped cricketers, including the two Associate nation players.

Even as 333 players will be up for grabs at the IPL 2024 auction, only a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up, 30 of them being overseas slots. The franchises have a total purse of ₹262.95 crore left ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Gujarat Titans (GT), with ₹38.15 crore, have the highest salary purse left, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the least - ₹13.15 crore.

Players with reserve price of ₹1 crore for IPL auction 2024

While 23 players have registered their name in the highest price bracket of ₹2 crore, 13 players in the auction list have a base price of ₹1.5 crore. Further, 14 players have registered their name with a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

Rovman Powell, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, and David Wiese are some of the players who have placed their name in the ₹1 crore price bracket. Powell was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) after a poor IPL 2023 season during which he managed only seven runs from three matches.

New Zealand batter Mitchell will be hopeful of getting a decent pay after an impressive 2023 ODI World Cup during which he scored 552 runs from 9 innings at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 111.07.

Another Kiwi, all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹1 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. However, he was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Below is the list of players who are in the ₹1 crore bracket for the Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

Rovman Powell, Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri Joseph, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Michael Bracewell, Dwaine Pretorius, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Kyle Jamieson, Riley Meredith, Adam Milne, Wayne Parnell and David Wiese.