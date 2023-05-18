"Looks like this game is 100% fixed"- Netizens slam DC players after their abysmal fielding efforts in IPL 2023 clash vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals (DC) players faced the wrath of fans after their dismal fielding performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 17. It did not result in a defeat, however, as DC managed to beat PBKS by 15 runs in their penultimate match of the season.

In the 64th match of IPL 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Delhi Capitals batted first after losing the toss. Rilee Rossouw's magnificent 82* (37) powered them to a massive total of 213/2. Prithvi Shaw (54), David Warner (46), and Philip Salt (26*) chipped in with handy contributions.

Ishant Sharma then dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck to give DC a great start in the second innings. Things went downhill for Delhi Capitals from there due to self-inflicted errors in the field.

They dropped multiple catches of Atharva Taide (55) and Liam Livingstone (94) and gave them too many lives. The duo cashed in on them and smashed the bowlers around the park, much to the frustration of the DC contingent.

Liam Livingstone nearly made the Capitals pay dearly for their sloppy fielding efforts by keeping Punjab Kings alive in the match until the final over. Eventually, the target proved too much for him as there was no support for him in the end.

Fans were highly disappointed after witnessing poor fielding efforts from DC against PBKS. They trolled the Delhi players for the same through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions:

Ashwin rohit❤️ @ashwin_ro



Almost 6 catches dropped, most of them are sitters, few runout chances missed, bowling extras, noballs and giving free slot balls on pads



Already the worst fielding performance of all time in IPL history. One of the worst in bowling Looks like this game is 100% fixed bcAlmost 6 catches dropped, most of them are sitters, few runout chances missed, bowling extras, noballs and giving free slot balls on padsAlready the worst fielding performance of all time in IPL history. One of the worst in bowling Looks like this game is 100% fixed bcAlmost 6 catches dropped, most of them are sitters, few runout chances missed, bowling extras, noballs and giving free slot balls on pads😭😭😭Already the worst fielding performance of all time in IPL history. One of the worst in bowling

runmachinevirat @runmachinevi132



Capitals bowling and fielding



#JioCinema #PBKSvsDC #DCvsPBKS Ricky Ponting after DelhiCapitals bowling and fielding Ricky Ponting after DelhiCapitals bowling and fielding #JioCinema #PBKSvsDC #DCvsPBKS https://t.co/JvxXh1vWxA

Nikhil @Nikhil_3459 #PBKSvDC

Ricky Ponting after seeing DC's fielding today Ricky Ponting after seeing DC's fielding today #PBKSvDCRicky Ponting after seeing DC's fielding today https://t.co/TlW2HXtkh0

𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚™ @LoyalYashFan

Mind-blowing fielding efforts from DC take a Bow @CricCrazyJohns Warra GOAT script man!!!Mind-blowing fielding efforts from DC take a Bow @CricCrazyJohns Warra GOAT script man!!!Mind-blowing fielding efforts from DC take a Bow 💀 https://t.co/KPRhVV4i2S

ira patel @oceanskymusic Kitne catch chorh diye DC ne I mean what was upto that ridiculous fielding Kitne catch chorh diye DC ne I mean what was upto that ridiculous fielding

movieman @movieman777 @mufaddal_vohra #DC while fielding remembered all of a sudden ,we are No. 10 Side...have to maintain our level. @mufaddal_vohra #DC while fielding remembered all of a sudden ,we are No. 10 Side...have to maintain our level.

வெங்கட் @iVenpu "The safest place to hit the ball right now is in the air" Harsha Bhogle #DC fielding is the worst we have seen in all the matches this season #IPL2023 "The safest place to hit the ball right now is in the air" Harsha Bhogle 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #DC fielding is the worst we have seen in all the matches this season #IPL2023

Aejaz @aejazkr This DC is fielding like vintage RCB... This DC is fielding like vintage RCB...

mohsinali @mohsinaliisb DC won but very very third class fielding poor bowling third class catching Livingstone enjoyed charm lives fail to score 100 DC won but very very third class fielding poor bowling third class catching Livingstone enjoyed charm lives fail to score 100

It was a pretty bad fielding performance, to be honest: DC captain David Warner

Speaking after the match, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner accepted that his side were below par in the fielding department against PBKS. He said:

"It was a pretty bad fielding performance, to be honest. Great to get the win. We went out in the middle and used the powerplay, played our shots to score some runs. It's been challenging at home with some inconsistent wickets."

Warner then hailed Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw for their wonderful contributions to the batting department. He added:

"It's great to see the impact Prithvi had, he deserves a special mention, and even Rossouw as well. Defending 130 and twice under 150, it's one of those things that you want a bit of consistency at your home venue. We almost chased against the Sunrisers as well. It's just great to get the points again tonight."

Delhi Capitals will face CSK in their final league match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 20.

Poll : 0 votes