"Lost by twenty. But got plenty" - Fans react to a memorable contest between DC and CSK in IPL 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced a memorable encounter in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rishabh Pant-led side secured their first win of the season by 20 runs in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31, but the highlight of the contest was a vintage MS Dhoni cameo.

DC, playing their first 'home' game of the season, opted to bat first after winning the toss. The returning Prithvi Shaw and David Warner propelled the side to a prolific start, and Rishabh Pant recorded his first IPL fifty in three years to help the team post a commanding 191-5 in the first innings.

In reply, CSK had no reply to a brilliant new-ball opening spell by Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma. Opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra did not look settled at any point, resulting in CSK being reduced to 7-2 after 2.5 overs in the run chase.

Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell tried to get CSK back into the game, but the required rate turned out to be too steep to cover. Even the likes of Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi and Ravindra Jadeja struggled, leading to MS Dhoni being a key factor in reducing the margin of defeat.

The veteran scored a breathtaking cameo of 37 runs off just 16 deliveries, with four fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 231.25.

Social media had a lot to say regarding a game that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

"We couldn't get going in the first three overs and that was the difference" - Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK tasted defeat for the first time in the 2024 season, and it also marked Ruturaj Gaikwad's first loss as captain of the side. The defending champions had made a strong start to the season with wins over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home, but could not replicate those efforts in away conditions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad highlighted the difference between the powerplays of the two teams as a major reason behind the defeat. CSK scored 30 fewer runs than what DC managed in the first six-over phase.

"We couldn't get going in the first three overs and that was the difference. At the halfway stage it was gettable. There was extra seam movement and we couldn't capitalize and we were always behind. We didn't get the big over to reduce the run rate. After two good games you can expect the third game to go below par, and that's nothing to worry about. Just two or three hits here and there, in the field if we had stopped one or two boundaries, it could have been different," Gaikwad said during the post-match presentation.

CSK are scheduled to face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) next at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, April 5.