LSG Schedule IPL 2025: Complete Lucknow Super Giants match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The schedule for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced on Sunday, February 16. The 18th season of the IPL is set to begin on March 22, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match. The tournament's final game will take place on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s side, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will begin their campaign on March 24 against his former team, Delhi Capitals. LSG’s second match will be against IPL 2024 runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Their first home game is scheduled for April 1, where they will face Punjab Kings. LSG will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 14, and a highly anticipated clash against RCB is set for May 9 in Lucknow.

Pant’s team will play seven home games and an equal number of away games. Their final away match will be against Gujarat Titans on May 14, with their last home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18.

Ad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Schedule for IPL 2025

March 24: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag, 7:30 PM

March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 3:30 PM

Ad

April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

April 22: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7:30 PM

May 9: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

Ad

May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

(All timings in IST)

LSG’s IPL 2025 auction buys

Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) retained five players: Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (₹11 crore), Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore), Mohsin Khan (₹4 crore), and Ayush Badoni (₹4 crore).

During the mega auction, held at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Super Giants acquired 19 players. Some of the notable signings include Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore), David Miller (₹7.5 crore), Aiden Markram (₹2 crore), Mitchell Marsh (₹3.40 crore), Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore), Akash Deep (₹8 crore), Shamar Joseph (₹75 lakh), and Matthew Breetzke (₹75 lakh).

Ad

LSG squad for IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, and Matthew Breetzke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news