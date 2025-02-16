MI Schedule IPL 2025: Complete Mumbai Indians match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The schedule for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been revealed, with the season set to begin on March 22 and run until May 25. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will start their campaign against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 in Chennai.

Hardik Pandya’s side will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their second match, which will take place in Ahmedabad on March 29. MI's first home game will be on March 31, when they host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai.

A highly anticipated clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be held at Wankhede on April 7. The reverse fixture against CSK is scheduled for April 20.

MI will play seven home games and seven away games, with their final away match set for May 11 against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Their home fixture against the Delhi Capitals will be on May 15.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

MI squad for IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

