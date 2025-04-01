LSG vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 13 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1. LSG have played two matches in the edition so far, losing the first and winning the second. As for PBKS, they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs in the only game they have played so far.

Ad

After suffering a one-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow fought back to register an five-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Bowling first, Shardul Thakur starred with 4-34 as LSG held SRH to 190-9. Nicholas Pooran (70 off 26) and Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31) then impressed with the bat as Lucknow got home in 16.1 overs.

Punjab came up with an excellent batting effort to get the better of GT by five wickets in their opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed 97* off 42, while Shashank Singh blasted 44* off 16 as PBKS posted 243-5 batting first. Gujarat's batters came hard in the chase, but Punjab had enough runs to get over the line.

Ad

Trending

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have met four times in the IPL, with LSG having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. Lucknow beat Punjab by 21 runs when the teams met last season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have met twice at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with both franchises winning one game each.

Ad

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings matches

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have met four times in the IPL so far. LSG have won three of the four matches. Punjab's only win over Lucknow in the IPL came in April 2023, when they registered a two-wicket win in an away game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the four Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings games:

LSG (199/8) beat PBKS (178/5) by 21 runs, March 30, 2024

LSG (257/5) beat PBKS (201) by 56 runs, April 28, 2023

PBKS (161/8) beat LSG (159/8) by 2 wickets, April 15, 2023

LSG (153/8) beat PBKS (133/8) by 20 runs, April 29, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback