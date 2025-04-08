Lucknow’s Rs 30 lakh buy takes a sharp catch behind the ropes as Sunil Narine smashes a 6 in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine, known for his swashbuckling batting, got off to a good start in his team's run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 8.
One of the shots that made everyone stand up and take notice was a pull over deep midwicket and cow country region to seamer Akash Deep. Although the ball was just a tad on length, Narine picked it up early and deposited it over the fence.
Interestingly, as the ball went over the fence, LSG substitute Arshin Kulkarni, who was sitting by the ropes, extended his arms to catch it comfortably. The sporting crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata went berserk at Narine's shot, as well as Kulkarni's sharp catch.
Kulkarni was snapped up by the Lucknow-based franchise for INR 30 lakh in the IPL mega auction held in November 2024. You can watch the video of the catch here:
Kolkata Knight Riders need 66 runs in five overs against Lucknow Super Giants
At the time of writing, KKR need 66 runs in 30 balls to win this game against LSG. Although they lost their opener Quinton de Kock inside the powerplay, KKR's top order was served well by Narine and captain Ajinkya Rahane while chasing 239.
Narine played a blistering knock (30 off 13 balls) which consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. He was eventually sent back to the pavilion after mistiming a lofted shot off Digvesh Rathi.
The young leg-spinner, known for his flamboyance on the field of play, took to celebrating by 'writing in his notebook' despite having received a fine for doing the same in his previous outing. This time, he took to doing so on the ground.
KKR skipper Rahane scored 61 off just 35 deliveries and tore into the LSG bowling attack. He played shots all across the ground, and hit eight boundaries and two sixes over the course of his knock.
Venkatesh Iyer too contributed with a 29-ball 45. Currently, KKR have Andre Russell and Rinku Singh at the crease. They will hope that their famed finishers do not leave it too late and take them over the line in this game.
