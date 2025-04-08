Lucknow’s Rs 30 lakh buy takes a sharp catch behind the ropes as Sunil Narine smashes a 6 in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine, known for his swashbuckling batting, got off to a good start in his team's run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 8.

Ad

One of the shots that made everyone stand up and take notice was a pull over deep midwicket and cow country region to seamer Akash Deep. Although the ball was just a tad on length, Narine picked it up early and deposited it over the fence.

Interestingly, as the ball went over the fence, LSG substitute Arshin Kulkarni, who was sitting by the ropes, extended his arms to catch it comfortably. The sporting crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata went berserk at Narine's shot, as well as Kulkarni's sharp catch.

Ad

Trending

Kulkarni was snapped up by the Lucknow-based franchise for INR 30 lakh in the IPL mega auction held in November 2024. You can watch the video of the catch here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders need 66 runs in five overs against Lucknow Super Giants

At the time of writing, KKR need 66 runs in 30 balls to win this game against LSG. Although they lost their opener Quinton de Kock inside the powerplay, KKR's top order was served well by Narine and captain Ajinkya Rahane while chasing 239.

Narine played a blistering knock (30 off 13 balls) which consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. He was eventually sent back to the pavilion after mistiming a lofted shot off Digvesh Rathi.

Ad

The young leg-spinner, known for his flamboyance on the field of play, took to celebrating by 'writing in his notebook' despite having received a fine for doing the same in his previous outing. This time, he took to doing so on the ground.

KKR skipper Rahane scored 61 off just 35 deliveries and tore into the LSG bowling attack. He played shots all across the ground, and hit eight boundaries and two sixes over the course of his knock.

Venkatesh Iyer too contributed with a 29-ball 45. Currently, KKR have Andre Russell and Rinku Singh at the crease. They will hope that their famed finishers do not leave it too late and take them over the line in this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More