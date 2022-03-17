"The next two months are going to be very special" - KL Rahul joins Lucknow Super Giants bubble ahead of IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul announced his entry into the team's bio-bubble on Wednesday morning ahead of IPL 2022. The right-handed batter senses a massive opportunity for the newly-added franchise and is excited to get started.

Along with the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants are a newly-added franchise, making the IPL a 10-team affair this season. Before the mega auction in February, the franchise owners had drafted Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoinis. Their squad strength is currently 21.

In a clip by the franchise's official account on Instagram, the captain hopes to finish his three-day quarantine period and meet the players. The 29-year-old wants the franchise to make an impact straightaway in the tournament and win as many games as possible. He stated:

"Hey everyone, KL here. Just got into the Lucknow Super Giants' bubble this morning. Really hoping these three quarantine days can finish quickly so I can get out and meet the squad and get to know all of them. The next two months are going to be very special. It's going to be a lot of fun, working with all the guys."

He added:

"We all are going to try and work together, towards winning. The new season gives us a great opportunity as a new franchise to do something special and everyone on the team is very excited to do that. Can't wait for the season and can't wait for all of us to get on the park and win games together."

The Karnataka-born cricketer is the joint highest-paid player in the edition, earning 17 crores. Pace bowler Avesh Khan was the most expensive player for the Super Giants as the franchise shelled out 10 crores.

KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent run-getters in the last few seasons

KL Rahul. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the opener has been prolific with the bat in the last four years. He has scored at least over 500 runs and ended amongst the top three run-getters. The former Punjab Kings captain notably finished with the Orange Cap in the 2020 edition, hammering 670 runs in 14 games at 55.83.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia "Winning the Orange Cap feels nice, but it would've been nicer if we had gone further in the tournament" – KL Rahul, #IPL2020 's Orange Cap winner. "Winning the Orange Cap feels nice, but it would've been nicer if we had gone further in the tournament" – KL Rahul, #IPL2020's Orange Cap winner. https://t.co/ah0WQzgHR4

The Super Giants will open their campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will play their home games at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

