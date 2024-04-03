Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav breaks his own record of bowling the fastest ball of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Mayank Yadav surpassed his own bowling speed during the IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday (April 2). After clocking 155.8 kms/hr against the Punjab Kings to record the quickest delivery in the 2024 edition a few days ago, the rookie tearaway speedster hit a speed of 156.7 in the 15th match of the tournament.

In the process, the 21-year-old became only the second Indian after Umran Malik and fifth overall to surpass 156 clicks in the history of the tournament. The Delhi-born cricketer continued his rise from his debut against the Punjab Kings on March 30 when he turned the match around for LSG and helped them win.

On Tuesday, he opened his account by getting Glenn Maxwell's wicket and went on to dismiss Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar. With the Super Giants making a below-par total (181), given the venue, Yadav's figures of 4-0-14-3 were the game-changer.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock (81) and Nicholas Pooran (40) batted exceptionally well to propel their side to 181 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were all out for 153.

"He's really professional in looking after his body" - KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav. (Credits: Twitter)

At the post-match presentation, Super Giants skipper KL Rahul praised Mayank Yadav for remaining patient and working hard on bowling the way he is. The Karnataka-born player admitted to fearing when facing the right-arm pacer in the nets.

"He's quietly patiently waited for two seasons in the dug-out, missed out last year because of injury unfortunately. But he's been in Bombay with the physios working really hard. He understands that bowling 155 is not easy and in a young age, he's had a few injuries," Rahul said.

"He's really professional in looking after his body, it's really good to see and has a great temperament. Enjoying seeing him bowl from probably 20 yards behind the stumps, that's where I'd like to be when he's bowling."

The Super Giants will next face the Gujarat Titans on April 7, Sunday. The Titans are coming off a seven-wicket victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and will face Punjab Kings on Thursday.