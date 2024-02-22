Lucknow Super Giants Schedule IPL 2024: LSG match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign with a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 24 in Jaipur. LSG will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on March 30.

Lucknow Super Giants’ third match in IPL 2024 will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on April 2. KL Rahul and co. will then take on IPL 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow on April 7.

The schedule for the first 21 matches (March 22 to April 7) of IPL 2024 was released on Thursday, February 22. The remaining schedule will be announced after the dates of the 2024 general elections are confirmed.

LSG finished third after the conclusion of the league stage in IPL 2023. They thus qualified for the playoffs, but were hammered by Mumbai Indians (MI) by 81 runs in the Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Schedule for the IPL 2024

March 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 2:30 PM

March 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow, 6:30 PM

April 2: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 6:30 PM

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 6:30 PM

(Broadcast starts at 2:30 PM & 6:30 PM & Match starts at 3:30 PM & 7:30PM respectively)

LSG’s IPL 2024 auction buys

Lucknow Super Giants purchased six players at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai. They picked up fast bowler Shivam Mavi for ₹6.40 crore and England all-rounder David Willey for ₹2 crore. LSG also purchased promising Indian all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni for ₹20 lakh.

Manimaran Siddharth (₹2.40 crore), Ashton Turner (₹1 crore) and Mohd Arshad Khan (₹20 lakh) were the Lucknow franchise’s other three buys at the IPL 2024 auction.

LSG squad for IPL 2024

KL Rahul (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal (Trade), Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, David Willey, Ashton Turner, and Mohd Arshad Khan.

