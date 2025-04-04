Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and MI's last match in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns six times in IPL, with the Super Giants leading the five-time IPL champions MI by 5-1 in head-to-head clashes. They beat Mumbai in their last meeting by 18 runs, match 67 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow put up 214/6 in 20 overs. Devdutt Padikkal perished for a duck, but the other opener Quinton de Kock smashed 55 runs off 41 balls, comprising three sixes and as many boundaries.

Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda got off to starts but perished for 28 (22) and 11 (9), respectively. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 75 off 29 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 258.62, hitting eight sixes and five boundaries. Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya chipped in with unbeaten scores of 22 (10) and 12 (7), respectively.

Ad

Trending

Piyush Chawla and Nuwan Thusara starred with the ball for MI, bagging three wickets each.

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard

Chasing 215, Mumbai managed 196/6. Opener Rohit Sharma provided a cracking start with 68 runs off 38 balls, comprising three maximums and 10 boundaries. Dewald Brevis, skipper Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan contributed 23 (20), 16 (13), and 14 (15), respectively, but failed to play at the asking run rate. Naman Dhir produced a late fightback with 62 off 28, including five maximums and four boundaries.

Ad

Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece for the Super Giants, while Krunal Pandya and Mohsin Khan bagged one wicket each.

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL match

MI beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their last IPL game on March 31. This was their first win of the season after losing back-to-back matches against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Ad

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 116 in 16.2 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 26 off 16 balls. Later, Ramandeep Singh contributed 22 (12) to take the team to a triple-figure mark. Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane were the other three batters who reached double digits.

Debutant Ashwani Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with career-best figures of 4/24 in his three overs. Trent Boult, skipper Hardik Pandya, Vignesh Puthur, and Mitchell Santner picked up one wicket apiece.

Ad

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, Mumbai achieved the target with 7.1 overs in hand. Opener Ryan Rickelton smashed an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls with the help of five maximums and four boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav also stayed unbeaten on 27 off nine deliveries. Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks added 13 (12) and 16 (17) to the scorecard. Meanwhile, Andre Russell bagged both wickets for KKR.

Ad

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in their last IPL game on April 1. This was the Super Giants' second loss of the season in their third game.

Ad

Put in to bat first, LSG put up 171/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Big guns Mitchell Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant departed cheaply, returning with scores of golden duck and two off five, respectively. Nicholas Pooran continued his purple patch, hitting a quickfire 44 off 30 balls, comprising two sixes and five boundaries. Ayush Badoni also chipped in with 41 off 33 deliveries. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Abdul Samad chipped in with 28 (18), 19 (18), and 27 (12), respectively.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for Punjab, returning with figures of 3/43, while Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one wicket each.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, PBKS made light work of the chase, achieving the target with 22 balls in hand. Priyansh Arya failed to deliver with the bat, but his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh struck a quickfire 69 off 34 deliveries, including three maximums and nine boundaries. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera stayed unbeaten on 52 (30) and 43 (25), respectively.

Ad

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.

Digvesh Rathi picked up the two wickets for the Super Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback