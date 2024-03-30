Lucknow weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the LSG vs PBKS match in IPL 2024?

The 11th match of IPL 2024 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

Both teams have lost their previous games and will be desperate to return to winning ways to be in the hunt for a top-four finish. Lucknow lost to Rajasthan Royals in their opening, failing short by 20 runs in their pursuit to 194 runs.

PBKS, on the other hand, got their IPL 2024 campaign underway with a thumping win at home over Delhi Capitals. However, they stumbled in their first away match, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets.

This will be Lucknow's first home game of the season and fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers. To their delight, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game between Lucknow and Punjab on Saturday night. The skies are expected to remain mostly clear, with only 11 percent cloud cover forecasted during the game.

The weather conditions will also be pleasant, with the temperature expected to be in the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

"Will decide a final XI on Saturday" - LSG head coach Justin Langer on his team against PBKS

A few LSG players looked rusty in the last game against the Royals. Their main spinner Ravi Bishnoi had a poor outing, conceding 38 runs in his four overs.

They are expected to make some changes to their playing XI as they search for their maiden victory in IPL 2024.

“LSG will decide a final XI on Saturday, but they have traditionally played three overseas batters and one foreign bowler, which has brought them success," Langer told reporters on the eve of the match.

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently rock-bottom in the standings.