M Siddharth comes up with the perfect response to knock over Tristan Stubbs after being struck for consecutive 6s in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth came up with a perfect riposte to knock over Tristan Stubbs for 34 in the IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals on Monday in Visakhapatnam. The spinner was predictably pumped up as it was his second wicket of the innings, and came at a crucial stage.

The dismissal occurred in the 13th over of the innings as Rishabh Pant brought on the 26-over-old. Stubbs, one of the many aggressive players in the Capitals' line-up, hammered back-to-back sixes to start the over. With the ball replaced by the umpire, the left-arm spinner found more assistance off the pitch than before. The ball pitched well outside the leg and turned a mile to knock down the off-stump.

Stubbs, who was retained by the Capitals, had built a promising 48-run partnership off 35 deliveries with Ashutosh Sharma until that dismissal affected by Siddharth.

Manimaran Siddharth had earlier dismissed Sameer Rizvi

Manimaran Siddharth celebrates a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

Siddharth's first wicket of the innings was Sameer Rizvi in the second over as he had nicked one to Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Chasing a daunting 210 off 20 overs, the Capitals lost their top three cheaply as Shardul Thakur got rid of Jake Fraser-McGurk (1) and Abhishek Porel (0) in the opening over.

Before Stubbs' wicket, debutant Digvesh Rathi had got the better of Axar Patel for 22, followed by Ravi Bishnoi dismissing Faf du Plessis to make a crucial incision.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar had won the toss and elected to field first, citing uncertainty about the presence of dew. Mitchell Marsh (72) and Nicholas Pooran (75) were the top performers for LSG.

The Capitals had bowled well in the second half of the first innings, given the Super Giants were at 133/1 at one stage. David Miller's back-to-back sixes that took Lucknow past the 200-run mark.

Ashutosh Sharma's unbeaten 66 off 31 deliveries took the Capitals past the finish line with one wicket and three balls to spare.

