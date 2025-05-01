Maheesh Theekshana cleans up well-set Ryan Rickelton to break 116-run opening stand in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Maheesh Theekshana provided his team with their breakthrough in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. The Sri Lankan spinner cleaned up Ryan Rickelton following his half-century and broke the 116-run stand between him and Rohit Sharma. The southpaw departed for 61 off 38 balls, hitting three sixes and seven boundaries.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 12th over of MI’s innings. Theekshana bowled a flatter delivery on the leg-stump, and the left-hander wanted to go across the line but missed it altogether. The ball entered the bat and pad gap before uprooting the leg-stump, and the bowler looked jubilant after the wicket.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the scalp, Maheesh Theekshana continued his impressive form after returning with two wickets against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in his last outing. On the other hand, Rickelton continued his decent form for Mumbai, smashing his third fifty of the 2025 season.

One brings two as Rohit Sharma follows Ryan Rickelton after a century stand in the IPL 2025 match

RR captain Riyan Parag joined Maheesh Theekshana as RR got rid of both MI openers to fight back in the contest. Parag dismissed Rohit for 53 off 36 balls, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at long off. The Royals will be aiming to prevent MI from posting a humongous total.

Ad

At the time of writing, MI were 146/2 after 15 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya at the crease.

MI will be looking to continue their five-match unbeaten streak to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, RR will be aiming to pull off another chase after defeating GT by eight wickets with 4.1 overs to spare while chasing 210 in their last game at the same venue. They also defeated Mumbai by nine wickets in their last meeting in 2024. A loss would prevent their chances of reaching the last four.

Follow the RR vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More