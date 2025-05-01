Maheesh Theekshana cleans up well-set Ryan Rickelton to break 116-run opening stand in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Maheesh Theekshana provided his team with their breakthrough in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. The Sri Lankan spinner cleaned up Ryan Rickelton following his half-century and broke the 116-run stand between him and Rohit Sharma. The southpaw departed for 61 off 38 balls, hitting three sixes and seven boundaries.
The dismissal came in the 12th over of MI’s innings. Theekshana bowled a flatter delivery on the leg-stump, and the left-hander wanted to go across the line but missed it altogether. The ball entered the bat and pad gap before uprooting the leg-stump, and the bowler looked jubilant after the wicket.
Watch the video below:
With the scalp, Maheesh Theekshana continued his impressive form after returning with two wickets against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in his last outing. On the other hand, Rickelton continued his decent form for Mumbai, smashing his third fifty of the 2025 season.
One brings two as Rohit Sharma follows Ryan Rickelton after a century stand in the IPL 2025 match
RR captain Riyan Parag joined Maheesh Theekshana as RR got rid of both MI openers to fight back in the contest. Parag dismissed Rohit for 53 off 36 balls, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at long off. The Royals will be aiming to prevent MI from posting a humongous total.
At the time of writing, MI were 146/2 after 15 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya at the crease.
MI will be looking to continue their five-match unbeaten streak to qualify for the playoffs.
Meanwhile, RR will be aiming to pull off another chase after defeating GT by eight wickets with 4.1 overs to spare while chasing 210 in their last game at the same venue. They also defeated Mumbai by nine wickets in their last meeting in 2024. A loss would prevent their chances of reaching the last four.
Follow the RR vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS