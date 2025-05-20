  • home icon
  Mahela Jayawardene provides crucial update on key overseas players' availability ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

Mahela Jayawardene provides crucial update on key overseas players' availability ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified May 20, 2025 20:04 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty
Mumbai Indians celebrate the fall of a wicket- Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians (MI) will have the services of Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch for the remaining matches of the league phase of IPL 2025. The news was confirmed by head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Tuesday, May 20. MI will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.

The five-time champions had earlier signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacements for the trio, who will leave for national duties after the league phase of the tournament.

Jacks was included in England's squad for the T20I and ODI series against West Indies, starting Thursday, May 29. Rickelton and Bosch have been included in the South African squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's, beginning on June 11.

Mumbai Indians look to qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs with win over Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (MI), who are fourth on the points table, can qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 21. The five-time champions have 14 points in 12 matches and a net run rate of +1.156.

DC also need a win to keep their playoffs qualification hopes alive. They are fifth on the points table with 13 points in 12 matches and a net run rate of 0.260. In the earlier fixture this season in April, MI defeated DC by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

That victory triggered a six-match winning streak for MI, which helped them hugely in staying in contention for a playoffs berth. The match on Wednesday will also be the first since the Ajit Wadekar, Rohit Sharma and Sharad Pawar stands were unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium, which took place on Friday, May 16.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
