"The way he talks to Virat Kohli is exactly how he talks to a junior" - Mahipal Lomror opens up on Faf du Plessis' captaincy, RCB journey

Every IPL team has its own peculiar way of chasing success. Some follow priests, some 'Moneyball', some go all-in on scouting, and some, quite simply, follow MS Dhoni's lead. For Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), it's their penchant for signing players who have performed well against them in the previous IPL season.

AB de Villiers played his best knock of IPL 2010 - a 45 (36) - for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) against RCB (at the Chinnaswamy no less). The next year, he was a regular for the latter. Quinton de Kock smashed a 51-ball 108 and a 52-ball 60 against RCB in 2016. He didn't play in 2017 and was snapped up by RCB in 2018.

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Chris Morris impressed against RCB before moving to RCB. While De Villiers and Gayle ended up as the franchise's legends, others didn't quite fit in. They further moved to new teams the following seasons to become much better players, suggesting that perhaps signing them was a reactive, short-sighted measure in the first place.

IPL 2022 was no different, with two players benefitting from the 'versus RCB effect' at the mega auction. Faf du Plessis scored a 50 (41) and a 31 (26) against RCB in IPL 2021. From those available to sign, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener's 81 runs were the second highest. RCB didn't bat an eyelid in spending ₹7 crore on him.

Mahipal Lomror, the young, hard-hitting left-handed all-rounder from Rajasthan, registered his highest IPL score - a 47 (39) - for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against RCB in 2020. He continued to put in such good knocks but didn't get the chances he deserved before being released in 2021. RCB engaged in a bidding battle with the Royals and ultimately won Lomror's signature for ₹95 lakh.

But unlike in the past, these weren't shots-in-the-dark. Du Plessis was perhaps the only available captaincy material in the auction who could command the respect of Virat Kohli and a team habitual of running on his methods. Whereas Lomror's 47 had come at No. 5 - a position where RCB desperately needed an aggressor.

The duo proved their worth in gold. Du Plessis ended the year as the highest run-scorer for the team. He was the tone-setter in the batting lineup, shouldering the onus of Kohli's batting struggles and handling the media with aplomb. The team barely got into the playoffs and couldn't get past the second Qualifier, but throughout the season they looked like a deserving candidate for the trophy.

A major inflection point came when they got all out for 68 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and followed up with three back-to-back losses. A fourth loss would've put them too deep in the pit. In came Lomror, who missed the entire first half of the season and was playing his second game after scoring 16 (eight) in the last match.

Against CSK, with the team losing all three of Du Plessis, Kohli and Glenn Maxwell for 79, he helped the team reach 155-5 till the time he got out and 173-8 overall. The youngster top-scored with a mature 42 (27) as RCB won the game by 13 runs. Against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in the must-win final league match, he played a cameo of 14 off nine balls. Tellingly, 14 runs was the exact margin by which RCB won the match.

From being a team entirely dependent on Kohli and de Villiers' batting, RCB this year not only won matches but reached the second Qualifier when the former was far from his best form and the latter wasn't in the team at all.

To dive deep into how this new RCB system played out, Sportskeeda got in touch with Lomror. The 22-year-old's debut voyage with the franchise carried insights into how RCB treats its players, the culture harbored by Du Plessis, Kohli and Maxwell, and the team's determination to go all the way in IPL 2023.

Excerpts from Mahipal Lomror's interview with Sportskeeda

Q. How was the transition from Rajasthan to Bangalore for you personally and professionally? How was this new journey with RCB?

Mahipal Lomror: Obviously, I played for the Rajasthan Royals for four years and it was my home team. Professionally, I know that in whichever team you are in, you are playing professional cricket, all teams have professional players and management so it doesn't matter much.

But personally, the connection I had with Rajasthan, I mean, in my heart I will always know they supported me from the start and for four years. I know the stage I am at, the Rajasthan Royals have had a big hand to play in it.

[Before the auction] I was worried about how the new team would be, but RCB was very welcoming. The management was really good. It didn't take a lot of time for me to blend into the environment because everyone was very chilled-out and very welcoming.

As for the journey, in the last few years, RCB have been qualifying for the top-four but losing the Eliminator. This time we went a step further. There were a few ups and downs in the journey - we got all out for 68 in one match and in some games we lost despite scoring over 200 but we also chased 200 in some games - but it was a really good journey with RCB.

Q. You didn't play the first few matches, was it an injury? Or was it just a team combination thing?

Mahipal Lomror: It was a bit of both. I picked up a side strain in the second match of the Ranji Trophy league stage and it got triggered again during my first practice session with RCB. So, I wasn't 100 percent fit to bowl in the first two-three weeks [of the IPL].

Knowing that it is a long tournament, the management didn't want to push me and avoid aggravating the injury. They gave me some rest in the beginning as a precautionary measure and as soon as I got fit, they gave me the opportunity.

Q. It must be frustrating to join a new team and then not get the chance due to an injury...

Mahipal Lomror: Yes, it happens. The same thing happened to me last year when I got Covid one day before joining the RR camp. I was at the recovery stage so couldn't play in the first phase. Later, because I had to miss so many matches, it was difficult for me to fit into the team combination.

It was frustrating, but as a professional, you need to remember that you can't push yourself forcefully. It's important to take care of the body as well. I did my rehab and worked a lot on my fitness. After the first three-four matches [of RCB's overall season], I felt that I am fit and was just waiting for my chance.

The RCB management was very clear in this that they wanted to give at least four to five matches so I was just waiting for that... It is a bit frustrating but at the end of the day, you think as a professional and try to control the controllables. I just gave my best while keeping that in mind.

Q. So how do you rate your overall performance this season?

Mahipal Lomror: It was good. I don't go into a season with too many expectations. My thinking is always to be ready for whatever the team requires from me or whatever chance comes my way.

I played in a lot of different positions this year. There were some matches where I could've built my innings better. There were a few opportunities I couldn't cash in on. But overall, it was a pretty good season. I felt very comfortable at the IPL stage while batting, bowling and fielding this year.

I got a feeling that I deserved to play in this tournament and the nervousness I used to feel before [minimized] and my self-confidence increased. So overall, it was a really good season.

Q. What was the message when you were promoted to No. 4 against CSK and how did you and Rajat Patidar approach those innings?

Mahipal Lomror: The logic behind me going at No. 4 was that CSK had a really good spin attack. They had Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana. Spinners have always been a favorable matchup for me and I have always liked playing spin so that was one reason.

The management also wanted to continue the left-hand and right-hand combination. They didn't give me a special message and only asked me to read the game and play how I wanted to whether it was being attacking from the start or taking some time.

With Rajat, Moeen Ali was bowling when he came to bat. Rajat is a very good slogger and he can stand and clear the ground against spin very well. So when we talked, I felt I should take some time because I was the left-hander and I could cover up later and Rajat has the ability to hit straightaway. He was hitting them well too so he took the charge and we built a small partnership and the momentum shifted to our side.

Three wickets were down and we had to build a partnership by picking our bowlers. Rajat took the chance by attacking Moeen Ali and fulfilling the boundary requirements. After some time, when I felt like I was set - it becomes easier once you get your eye in - I started taking the charge and got some shots away.

Q. An innings like that obviously gives you confidence, but how does that impact your value in the dressing room? Everyone knows your potential but when you finally win a game with the bat, do seniors start trusting you more, or does the team management start giving your inputs more value?

Mahipal Lomror: If you help your team win the match, the seniors and management's trust in you obviously increases. The seniors supported me from the start. When I was injured, I was talking a lot to Maxwell. Though he joined the team a bit late, he helped me in bowling and batting a lot in the nets. He knew this thing.

So after the match, he said to me, "This was the innings we wanted from you. We knew you can do this." He always had faith in me. And obviously, when you play such an innings, your value increases in the team and everyone wants you to continue playing the same way.

When you get the 'match-winner' tag and people feel that you can rescue the team from tough situations at a stage like the IPL, the trust definitely increases.

Q. It's common knowledge that you like spin and you even came to this season with an image of a 'spin-hitter'. But, unlike previous years, you looked equally good against pace this year. How did you bring in that improvement? Did Sanjay Bangar have a role in it?

Mahipal Lomror: I worked on it because last year when I played the IPL, I hit it very well against the spinners so I knew the next challenge would be this (pace bowling) only. We also plan against every team so it's obvious that plans are made against me too. I didn't have too many scoring shots against pace bowling before which I added this year and practiced during the off-season.

I added the scoop shot and worked on my pull shot... After joining the team, I talked to Sanjay sir and Mike Hesson (head coach) sir as well about finding new options against fast-bowling and about how can I develop an aggressive mode against pace. They also told me two to three technical things which helped a lot.

Q. You didn't get to bowl much this year. Although we can say that the team didn't need you to, does it still push you to improve in that aspect and contribute more next year?

Mahipal Lomror: Yes, I have always seen myself as an all-rounder. My role has always been that whenever I get to bowl, I have to be economical and chip in with some overs if someone is having an off-day. But I have been working on it. I worked a lot with our spin bowling coach, [Sridharan] Sriram sir as well.

I worked on some technical aspects this year and tried adding some variations. I have always believed that I can bowl four overs in a T20 game. I am working on it and will be ready whenever the opportunity knocks.

Q. The last time we spoke, you recalled sneaking into conversations with Virat Kohli. This year, you had the whole season with him! What kind of conversations did you two have and what lessons did you take?

Mahipal Lomror: I used to talk to Virat bhaiya after almost every session. I used to stay around him or bowl to him whenever he batted. I used to try and observe what he does differently, which makes him a legend and what is the difference between a normal player and a legend.

I talked a lot about my bowling with him too. Because he had been India's captain for so long, I asked him things like - "What can I improve in my bowling?", "What does a captain expect from me when he hands the ball to me?", or "What more can I add to my bowling which gives me more backing and overs to bowl?" I talked to him about first-class too. Whenever I used to get the chance, I would talk to him about cricket and I got to learn a lot.

Q. Glenn Maxwell has a similar playing style to yours. Is he an inspiration? And did you try and learn the switch hit from him?

Mahipal Lomror: Absolutely, Maxwell is such a good player who has proven himself in international cricket. I tried to learn the switch-it from him in the latter half after he joined and I was fit again (smiles). I was talking to him a lot and one day I asked him about the switch-hit so he made me do some drills and explained the mindset and the technique.

After that, whenever we got a bit of time after our net session, we used to do the drills. Those things are helping and I feel I can add this shot to my skillset. I am trying and hopefully, I'll improve on it in the off-season.

Q. How is Faf du Plessis as a skipper on and off the field?

Mahipal Lomror: I think he's a very cool and calm captain who knows what he's doing. He's very clear in his thought process and is very supportive on and off the field. Usually, after a match and on off-days, he used to sit in the team room and if there were juniors, he would especially go and sit with them to start a conversation and make them feel comfortable.

He was also clear in the principle that whoever gets a chance will get a 100 percent chance, not just one or two matches. Off the field as well, he's a very fun-loving guy. He always sees everyone as equal. The way he talks to Virat Kohli is exactly how he talks to a junior or a first-timer. I found him a very genuine and nice person.

Q. You did well in almost every game you played but couldn't play against your former team in the second Qualifier. You obviously want to see it as a professional but it must have hurt?

Mahipal Lomror: It's not like it was my former team and I couldn't do well against them so I was frustrated. I was frustrated because at that moment my current team required that innings from me. But that day, none of our death-overs batters clicked. I couldn't get my shots away and DK (Dinesh Karthik) bhaiya couldn't convert either so we got very behind in the match. Till then we were doing decently.

I was more frustrated because of that. But when you think professionally, such days can come. Unfortunately, it came in the second Qualifier this time. It hurts a bit because it's a stage where you can't afford to make such mistakes.

This time we felt like we are very close to the cup and everyone wanted to lift that trophy. In all our team meetings, we used to say the same thing that our ultimate goal is to play and win that final match. So it obviously hurts when you come as close as just one match from making history, but it wasn't like I was more frustrated or sad because I couldn't perform against RR.

Q. So how was the team environment after that match?

Mahipal Lomror: A lot of people were a bit sad and disappointed because we played a lot of good matches and good cricket throughout the season... There was a three-four over the phase in that match which put us behind which hurts and frustrates you so some guys were a bit sad.

But in the end, all are professionals and know that these things happen. So when we talked, we saw that as just a match and recognized that the whole season was good and such things can happen.

Q. If you have to review where it went wrong for the team - was it just that the Rajasthan match or were there some other issues the team would like to address next year?

Mahipal Lomror: As I said, it was an up-and-down season. We won four or five from the first seven matches and it was going great but then we wavered in the second half. Some players were a bit out of form and I felt our consistency could have been better. There weren't any other issues as such, it was just that we weren't able to play the complete team game. Our bowling was clicking on some days and batting on others.

Whenever we played a complete team game, we dominated every team and won matches easily. We just want to do more of that and play as many games as possible where the batting, bowling, and fielding units perform together. The more matches we play like that, our chances of success and wins will increase.

Q. We saw glimpses of the team celebrating the Mumbai Indians' win over DC. You were there - what was the environment like that day from your point of view?

Mahipal Lomror: Vo bohot hi gazab ka din tha! (That was such an unbelievable day!) We were all eagerly waiting for it for two days... The RCB management arranged a special screening as well. Everyone, from players to management, the interns and the net bowlers were all grouped up till toss time.

We were all very excited and there were a lot of emotions on show during the match. We were getting upset and even angry when the match was going against us (laughs) but whenever something happened in our favor, the excitement and energy that was there couldn't be described in words.

It was an emotional time. We played really good cricket throughout the season and we believed we deserved to get into the playoffs. When you are dependent on other teams, the prayers never stop so that was also there... Then when MI won, you saw the scenes that unfolded - it was an extraordinary environment.

Q. RCB fans are famous for their support and loyalty, and they showed it again by flocking to Mumbai in large numbers. Did you feel that buzz too - that this fanbase is different?

Mahipal Lomror: Yes, I did! I think RCB's fanbase is the biggest for any cricketing team and you can feel it when you are on the ground. Even in the matches where we weren't performing that well, the chants of "RCB! RCB!" never stopped. They are so passionate about their team.

I saw a couple of videos that went viral too where even in the MI-DC match, "RCB! RCB!" was echoing in the stadium... I think it's one of the best fanbases for any team and I really enjoyed it. The support from the team and the fans were immense. I am really thankful for that and hopefully, it will keep on increasing like it.

