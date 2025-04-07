"Main rone chalu kiya" - Shreyas Iyer reveals shocking story from 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer disclosed that he was in tears after the first practice session of the side's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. He revealed that he started crying as he didn't bat well in the nets just before the ICC event.

Iyer pointed out that he performed well in the three-match home ODI series against England on the road to the 2025 Champions Trophy. He suggested that it was tough for him to adapt to the pitches in Dubai in the first practice session.

On being asked when was the last time he cried, here's what the 30-year-old said on Punjab Kings' (PBKS) show 'Kandid with Kings':

"Last time I cried was during Champions Trophy, first practice session. Like literally crying, crying. Because I batted in the nets aur mera batting acha nahi hua. Toh mujhe itna gussa aya apne aap par ke main rone chalu kiya [I was so angry with myself that I started crying]. And I was also shocked ke main rota nahi hu aise easily [I don't cry that easily].

"England series mein mera acha performance ho gaya tha. So I thought ke woh same flow sab aa jayega. But idhar ke wickets alag the thoda sa [I had performed well in the England series. So I thought that the same flow and everything will be there. But the wickets there were a bit different]. And then to adapt on the first day itself was kind of hard," he added.

Shreyas Iyer was one of the standout performers in India's title-winning campaign at the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was the Men in Blue's leading run-getter in the competition, chalking up 243 runs across five innings at an average of 48.60.

Shreyas Iyer has been in splendid form in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a championship victory in IPL 2024. However, he parted ways with the franchise following the successful campaign.

He was roped in by PBKS at a staggering ₹26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction and was subsequently appointed as the team's new skipper.

The right-handed batter kicked off the IPL 2025 campaign with a glorious unbeaten knock of 97 in PBKS' 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT). He followed it up with a score of 52* from 30 deliveries in the subsequent encounter, where his side beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets.

Iyer was dismissed for the first time in the season during PBKS' recently concluded match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He perished to Jofra Archer after scoring 10 runs. RR secured a 50-run win in the fixture, handing PBKS their first defeat of IPL 2025.

The Punjab-based side are currently placed fourth in the points table. Shreyas Iyer and Co. face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 8, next.

